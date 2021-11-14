Quarter closed positively: did Mps make fun of presenting better financial statements to Unicredit?

There is something that puzzles me. By comparing the income statement data of Monte Paschi di Siena at 30 September 2021 with the results of the same prospectus as at 30 June of the same year, it is immediately obvious that the bank achieved new profitability in this quarter of approximately 186 million euros for a total net profit of 388.1 million euros. EUR!

It is curious, however, to note that in the bank’s business plan, published at the end of December 2020, a loss of 562 million euros was forecast for 2021. Regardless of the weight of the various items that influence the revenues of a bank’s balance sheet and its commercial strategies (which I talked about last week), one fact is objective: either the budget has been canned for excess of pessimism and it will have to be updated or the current quarter, the last one in practice, will present a loss of almost 950 million (!!!). It is a simple algebraic calculation.

It is true that in the first part of the year the life of bank balance sheets is usually “easier”. In the first half of the year, half of the profits for the whole year are concentrated on average, while in the final two quarters of the year there is a tendency to do cleaning tombs and therefore to burden the accounts more with provisions and loss forecasts. Especially those concerning non-performing loans. But it seems that in the third trimester these cleaning activities were done, as they say in the jargon, for the visit of the mother-in-law: superficial and facade.

It is enough to dwell on the 15 (!!) billion “stage 2 credits” (credits performing, apparently healthy, showing signs of deterioration) to which only 3.2% coverage has been attributed. In the meantime, however, the moratoriums on mortgages have expired and the freezing of the payment of taxes and tax bills has ended. A tragedy, I have already pointed out, of which the media speak little: we are talking about dramatic data that photograph the absolute poverty in Italy: in the last year it has grown by one million people, a number well above that recorded after the economic crisis of 2008.

Banca Ifis has estimated, on the basis of the provisional balance sheets of credit institutions, that the total amount of NPLs in 2020 would have reached 338 billion euros (+5 per cent on 2019). Non-performing exposures could rise to 385 billion in 2021, with a further increase in 2022.

To tell the truth, we have some clues in the MPS financial statements: as at 30 September gross impaired exposures amounted to 4.3 billion euros, a slight increase compared to the figure as at 31 December 2020 (equal to 4 billion euros) and compared to 30 June 2021 (equal to 4.2 billion euros). The net exposure in terms of impaired loans of the group amounted to € 2.3 billion, slightly up on both December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021. Consequently, at the end of September 2021 the ratio of net impaired loans to net customer loans was 2.8 %, a slight increase compared to December 2020 (equal to 2.6%). At the same date, the coverage ratio of impaired loans (4.3 billion euro) stood at 46.5%, a slight decrease compared to June 2021 (equal to 46.9%).

But it is not that perhaps to Mps, at the moment in which his marital destinies were being decided with Unicredit, did it make fun to come up with financial statements in profit and better than expected? Do we want to talk about it again in a few months when, after the divorce from the bank in Piazza Gae Aulenti, the closing balance sheet will be presented? In my humble opinion it will be very different from the current one.