Quarterfinal crosses at the moment (Live)

The Repechage Round It already started this Saturday, May 7, with the Cruz Azul and Necaxa matches, in addition to the cross between the Rayados del Monterrey and the Athletic Saint Louis, so from today some crosses could be put together in the Quarterfinals, although not definitively.

The most transcendental match is that of Puebla vs. Mazatlán FC, since any winner of this match will define a match in the Quarterfinals, either the America vs Puebla or Pachuca vs Mazatlan.

All the other crosses in the Repechage will change according to the subsequent results, starting with the Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa duel.

Results at the moment in the Repechage:

  • 5 Puebla vs 12 Mazatlan
  • 6 Chivas vs. 11 Pumas
  • 7 Rayados (2-2) 10 Atlético de San Luis (San Luis advanced on penalties)
  • 8 Cruz Azul (1-1) 9 Necaxa (Cruz Azul advanced on penalties)

League at the moment:

  1. 1 Pachuca vs Atletico San Luis
  2. 2 Tigers vs.
  3. 3 Atlas vs.
  4. 4 America vs. Cruz Azul

