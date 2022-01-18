Quarterly and T-Bonds send the bags in red From FinanciaLounge



European lists in negative while the yield on 10-year US Treasuries exceeds 1.8%. Waiting for the publication of the American quarterly reports, with companies called to confirm the sustainability of recent records

A complicated day for the European stock exchanges, which all open in red. Piazza Affari loses 0.7% while London opens at -0.5%. Frankfurt and Paris are worse off, with losses of around 0.8% at the start. In Milan, eyes focused on Generali (MI 🙂 (-0.5% at the start) after Caltagirone and Bardin left the board of directors.

MIXED ASIA

A mixed session for the Asian stock exchanges. The index Tokyo loses 0.27% after the central bank’s announcement to maintain negative interest rates at -0.1%. The bank also revised the 2021 GDP downwards, from + 3.4% to + 2.8%, and revised its forecasts for 2022 upwards, from + 2.9% to + 3.8%. The Hong Kong stock exchange is also bad, losing half a percentage point. On the other hand, the Shanghai price list is up (+ 0.8%) after the speech by President Xi Jinping at the World Economic Forum in Davos …

