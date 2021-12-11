Quartullo and Covatta, what a couple at the theater!

Two unknown cinema actors meet in a canteen; they tell each other, they clash, they throw at each other the frustrations of a lifetime. It takes place in the mecca of cinema, in that Hollywood whose disillusionment of the two, for not having achieved the dream of becoming famous, is burning. It is the opening words of “Hollywood Burger”, the comedy staged at the Walter Chiari theater in Cervia tonight and Sunday at 9pm. It was written by Roberto Cavosi (Riccione 2001 Award), prolific author of especially dramatic texts such as “Bellissima Maria” and “Rosanero” on mafia women (at Bonci di Cesena in 1999). Cavosi has entrusted this comedy of his to Pino Quartullo, with whom he shared the class in the Academy of Dramatic Art. The experienced Quartullo, who has been chewing on theater for forty years (in 1983 at Bonci he acted in Molière’s “L’avaro” alongside Paolo Stoppa), sewed the character of Leon on himself, also taking care of the direction; for that of Burt he called “the humorist” Job Covatta. There is also Fausto Caroli, an attendant who mistreats the two customers.

Quartullo, who are these two known who roam the Studios?

«They are two actors who tell their life in the canteen of the Studios; albeit in Hollywood, they represent the reality of all of us actors who are also dreamers, people who would like or would have liked to do more, while in many cases you have to deal with what life grants you. Through Leon and Burt we tell a reality common to many people ».

What do you do on stage?

«We are faced with two hamburgers that we don’t eat, but that we try to flavor with the strangest sauces. It is a metaphor of our life that has no flavor, and we wish it had more. The actors’ mess also becomes a place where someone is expected, a director, a producer, I am waiting for Jack Nicholson but he will not arrive. This hypothetical canteen reminds me of a “real” bar that exists in Cinecittà, where many people are stationed waiting for someone who can somehow help them to have a part ».

But what do you have to do with Hollywood?

«The setting pushes us to remember the Italian actors who really had success in Hollywood productions, in the fifties and sixties, but also after. Like them, we too wanted to reach the maximum, while remedying the minimum. Leon and Burt tell those who didn’t make it, we have fun, we side with them, we console ourselves. To tell the truth, they too have worked in blockbuster films; only that the sequences of Burt (Giobbe Covatta) have been cut, while Leon (Quartullo) was unrecognizable ».

Explain yourself better.

“My character played the hominid who throws the bone into the sky in” 2001 A Space Odyssey “, the orangutan in the” Planet of the Apes “, he played the zombie, the sperm with Woody Allen, non-recognizable made-up characters, and therefore no one knows his face. The show also becomes a journey into the cinema, it gives us the pretext of citing famous films introduced by lights, music, atmosphere. We also tell our existential events, the death of the wife of one, the suicide of the brother of the other. But let’s fight, let’s get to the clash, up to a surprise action movie ending ».

How do you and Covatta compensate each other?

“I’m a Miami vice guy in a shirt with palm trees; he is more country, in a leather jacket with fringes. Working with Job is a new experience; he lives the text with a lot of autonomy, every night he puts in something new, changes the ending to the bar, you can’t get distracted; it is very “work in progress” to work with him ».

What can you Job add?

«We are at the” antelopes “(he jokes); Pino is precise, rigorous, a true director, I’m a scoundrel. When I don’t remember I add, I invent, but we are good together. The tours remind us of life in the military, we love each other, we promise eternal love. He also accompanied me to Barberino del Mugello to view a chest of drawers that my wife had seen on the Internet, and we also bought it ».

“I had to pay for it! – Quartullo intervenes -, but he told me that he will give them back to me ».

Euro 26-15. Info: 0544 975166