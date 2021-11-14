Quattro Matrimoni 2021, the previews of the sixth episode

In challenge there are four brides who transform what they have always dreamed of into reality, in search of the true “fairytale wedding”. As always, Costantino della Gherardesca is refereeing and animating the match and judging how fabulous the ceremonies were. Appointment on Sky and streaming on NOW at 9.15 pm (always available on demand)

Everyone wants a “fairytale wedding“, In the wake of what the fairy tales they read to us as children taught us, but obviously everyone then organizes their own wedding in their own way. And this week, the theme of the new episode of “Four weddings“- tomorrow, Sunday 14 November, on Sky and streaming on NOW – it will be just that: in challenge there are four brides who transform into reality what they have always dreamed of, in search of the true “fairytale wedding”. As always, to referee and animate the match of the iconic format produced by Banijay Italia for Sky and to judge how fabulous the ceremonies really were, there is Costantino della Gherardesca. He and his “regal” ways have the task of expressing opinions and judgments – from the comfortable sofa of his villa by the lake – on the ceremonies, but also of collecting the comments of the protagonists of the episode.

The mechanism is also unchanged in tomorrow's episode, Sunday 14 November, at 9.15 pm on Sky Uno (channel 108, digital terrestrial channel 455), always available on demand, visible on Sky Go and streaming on NOW. The four very determined fairytale brides will be able to participate in each other's weddings where they will be called to judge four categories with a vote from 0 to 10; Filmed all day by cameras, from the ceremony to the hall, the "guest" brides will not spare their most direct (and ruthless) judgments on dress, food, location and general event. At the end of each day, they will declare part of their votes only to the public. After having participated in all four weddings, the showdown will come to the brides in the villa on Lake Constantine: here they will have to publicly announce their vows, justify them and respond to their respective criticisms and recriminations. Their votes will thus give life to a ranking that can be overturned by the special bonus of Gherardesca, 10 points in Costa's hand that can upset the result.

After the final confrontation, Costantino and the brides will await the arrival of the limousine with the tinted windows of "Quattro matrimoni" from which only one of the four husbands will get off, that of the bride who won the bet. For the newly-wed couple who have won the challenge, a dream stay in a resort is up for grabs. The program was carried out in full compliance with the safety of the participants and the regulations relating to the containment measures of the infection by the Sars-Cov2 Virus as per the DPCM in force during the registrations.