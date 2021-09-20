Quattro Matrimoni Italia 2021 arrives on Sky, all the news

The absolute novelty of Quattro Matrimoni, a program that focuses on one bride war ruthless between four brides, it is that the legendary one will hold in check and comment on the choices of the protagonists Costantino della Gherardesca. And for this alone the format in an Italian key that arrives on Sky Uno next October deserves maximum attention.

The ingredients of the show are always the same: flowers, favors, wedding menus and fairytale banquets. But the best part comes when 4 brides decide to compare their marriages to compete for an ultra-luxury honeymoon. And the notes of that film with Anne Hathaway and Kate Hudson ring almost like the bells when the bride and groom leave the church. Ok, maybe the protagonists of Quattro Matrimoni Italia they will not come to tear off the veil (hopefully) like the protagonists of Bride Wars, but with a stay at a fabulous resort up for grabs, the tension will be at the highest level.

Four Italian weddings on Sky, when it starts

The challenge starts on Sunday 10 October at 9.15 pm in prime time on Sky Uno and streaming on NOW.

Costantino della Gherardesca is the host of Quattro Matrimoni Italia

He has an opinion on everything and is not afraid to say it out loud. And Costantino della Gherardesca has already distinguished himself by conducting other successful shows such as Beijing Express and The Voice of Italy, he’s been a contestant on various programs (from Celebrity Hunted 2 to Dancing with the Stars) and knows his stuff when it comes to … well, pretty much everything. In the Sky program Costantino will have the honor and the burden of judging the choices of the brides, keeping comments and criticisms at bay and giving a special bonus that he can “confirm or reverse the situation“(cit.).

How does Quattro Matrimoni Italia work?

Each episode will focus on the wedding of four brides, who got involved in the program with real events, namely the big day long awaited. All will participate in the weddings of the opponents and will be asked to give judgments on the wedding dress, food, location and general event (atmosphere, mood and final success). Costantino della Gherardesca will be the guide of the protagonists, the judge, the columnist: we can’t wait to see him at work, every Sunday from 10 October 2021 starting at 9.15 pm on Sky Uno and NOW.

