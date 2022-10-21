Quavo + Takeoff Surprisingly Say They Prefer Nicki Minaj Over Cardi B

Quavo and To take off can never find Gap after choosing Nicki Minaj on his wife Cardi B during a segment on Drink champions.

It looks like a reunion with the Migos won’t be happening anytime soon after Quavo and Takeoff’s shocking response on Drink champions.

During the interview, the other migos the members surprisingly chose Nicki Minaj over Cardi B during the “Quick Time or Slime” segment.

The ‘Super Freaky Girl’ and the Bronx native have been in a longtime feud ever since they publicly fought at NYFW after months of refusal, there was a problem.

The revelation may shock fans due to the beef Quavo had with Nicki Minaj in 2018 after claiming he had a fling with her on the song “Huncho Dreams.”

Ice spice apparently accepted with Quavo and Takeoff since she comes off as a beard in one of her songs while saying she still loves Cardi. Recently, Cardi B remixed Ice Spice’s popular song “Munch” after saying she’d love to work with her fellow Bronx native in the past on Twitter.

There has been a lot of speculation as to why Offset left the band. In Quavo’s latest single, ‘Messy’, he raps about ‘his buddy’ in the industry who snuck off with his ex-girlfriend Saweetie.

Recently, Lil Baby released a song called “Stand On It” indirectly telling Quavo that he doesn’t want her.

In the same interview, the duo were asked about a possible battle against Verzuz.

During the conversation, Quavo asked, “who do you think Verzuz could be with us?”

The migos The MP then suggested that if anyone was going to fight them, it would have to be a group of their generation.