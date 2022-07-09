Quebec Summer Festival: an almost unique opportunity to see Maroon 5

With the mysterious cancellation of its North American tour, Maroon 5’s show, scheduled for Saturday night on the Plains, is an almost unique opportunity to savor the pop and many hits of Adam Levine’s band.

A few days before the Festival d’été de Québec, the Californian band canceled concerts that were scheduled for Ottawa, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and Montreal. And almost all of the dates that were scheduled in the United States have also disappeared, except for the August 26 performance in Orlando, Florida. In the end, only the cities of Quebec and Orlando survived this wave of cancellations.

Unexpected problems and the exponential increase in touring costs are said to be behind this decision.

“This situation is hampering our ability to present the first-class show you deserve,” said the band, which has sold 135 million albums, on its Facebook page.

This will be a second visit to Quebec City for Maroon 5. The first took place on February 27, 2017 in a packed Videotron Center.

Since then, Adam Levine showed off his tattoos during the 2019 Super Bowl show which was not unanimous and the group launched two new song collections with the opuses Red Pill Blues and Jordy.

Two albums that generated success Don’t Wanna Know with Kendrick Lamar What Lovers Do, Girls Like You with Cardi B and Memories.

Like it or hate it, the odds of Adam Levine showing off his abs again, on the big Plains stage are, shall we say, pretty high.

A good moment

On May 3, Maroon 5 performed at the historic site of the pyramids in Giza, Egypt.

“I have to admit it was bigger than playing the Super Bowl. The halftime show lasts 12 minutes and it goes by very quickly. In Egypt, we were able to present our entire show. I no longer knew whether to look at the pyramids or the audience. It’s something I will remember all my life. It was really deep,” keyboardist PJ Morton said in an interview posted on the site. The National.

Maroon 5 interpreted about twenty songs, during these last performances, including the successes She Will Be Loved, Make Me Wonder, Moves Like Jagger, One More Night and Sugar. A majority of titles come from the albums Red Pill Blues and Songs About Jane.

“We put together a new lineup of songs for the shows which is very happy and fun. I think that’s what we need after this time we just went through. We all need it,” he said.

success after success

The popular group was born in Los Angeles in 1994 under the name Kara’s Flower. Became Maroon 5 in 2001; the band took a new musical direction with the addition of guitarist James Valentine. Released in 2002, the album Song About Janeon which we find the simple Harder to Breathe, This Love and She Will Be Loved, peaked at number six on the Billboard charts. A success that grew and which allowed the group, in 2005, to get their hands on the Grammy for Best New Artist.

Two years later, the album It Won’t Be Soon Before Long ended up at the top of the American and British charts. The song Make Me Wonder did the same on the Billboard Hot 100. The megahit Moves Like Jagger confirmed the status of Maroon 5.