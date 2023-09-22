Queen Bay officially annexes North Texas

Arlington (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Beyoncé has taken over North Texas and fans came dressed to impress!

The Renaissance Tour has officially reached Dallas and thousands of fans are at AT&T Stadium.

Beyonce wanted everyone to wear silver to create a human disco ball and apparently, local stores are now selling silver costumes. Everyone wants to look their best.

It wasn’t easy to get good tickets and they certainly weren’t cheap.

“I think the last time I saw Beyoncé it was like $400 for two people and this time I only paid $400 for me,” said concert goer Mackenzie Young.

But for Beyoncé fans, seeing Queen Bey in person is worth it.

Will Brown, who was attending the concert, said, “I’m looking forward to singing ‘Church Girl’ and maybe an old hit like Diva.”

Concert goers put a lot of effort into their attire.

“I saw hats that cost $200, $300 and I thought, ‘I’m not going to pay that much money,’ so I made my own hat,” Hannah Hagans said.

“I’m actually working at Ulta Beauty and one of the stylists put tinsel in my hair,” said concertgo Daisy Darby. “And then I also have a friend who helped me comb my hair in the front.”

Tiffany Walker, owner of Pink Lucy Boutique, says she’s recently seen a 40% increase in sales because of it.

“We actually had to find more seamstresses and cutters to make sure we could fulfill all of our orders,” Walker said. “So it’s really been a blessing.”

Dressed in amateur attire, fans are ready to dance the night away, calling it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I don’t think she’ll tour anymore,” Huggans said. “I think this is his grand finale.”

That’s why some fans say they’re planning to go to Houston to see him again this weekend after Thursday night’s concert. They don’t want to miss the opportunity.

