Queen Consort Camilla is cousins ​​with… Madonna, Beyoncé, Celine Dion and even Hugh Grant!

This Monday, September 19, 2022 took place the funeral of Elizabeth II. The United Kingdom is thus turning a new page with the arrival to the throne of Charles III, accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla.

<br />



The latter has also been the subject of several new studies. British aristocrat, Camilla Parker-Bowles already had an interesting family tree, and it is even more so since she became queen consort.

This is how the MyHeritage.fr site discovered several interesting things: “Camilla’s great-great-great-grandfather was responsible for the construction of a wing of Buckingham Palace in 1847. The large facade is today the ‘public face’ of Buckingham Palace and contains the balcony from which the royal family welcomes the crowd on memorable occasions, ”we are told by email.

The research, carried out by Marie Cappart, Country Manager for Belgium and genealogist of MyHeritage.fr, made it possible to validate cousinages, and not the least: Celine Dion, Madonna, Beyoncé, Hugh Grant or even Kit Harrington from “Game of Thrones “. Of course, you have to go back several generations and cross borders to find these results. Regarding cousinhood with Beyoncé, for example, you have to go as far as Canada. For the ties shared between Camilla and Kit Harrington, you have to go back nine generations.