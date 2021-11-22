Queen Elizabeth at the royal baptism of her great-grandchildren

Queen Elizabeth does not lose the double baptism of the last two descendants

If the royal cousins Eugenie of York And Zara Phillips were the protagonists of the film My best enemy, instead of actresses Anne Hathaway and Kate Hudson, they would probably argue about their children’s baptism dates. Yet it did not happen, in reality, for the two granddaughters of Queen Elizabeth II, who planned the same ceremonial in the Chapel of All Saints in Windsor for the baptism of their respective sons August and Lucas, born one month apart on February 9, the first, and March 21, the second. A top secret ceremony that, for the first time in the history of the royal family, he saw two children baptized on the same day. One could almost say a more bourgeois choice than royal, and a gesture of great harmony between the two cousins. Perhaps a gift to the queen, as well as the middle name of both children, which is a tribute to the great-grandfather, the Prince Philip, who passed away last April. Very little is known about the ceremony, such as, for example, the baptized. As reported, at the moment, from Daily Mail, is that they were baptized with the holy water that Prince Charles took during his last trip to the Jordan with his wife Camilla and which is kept, as per tradition, in the chapel of St. James Palace.

All eyes were for the queen, who attended the event despite recent health problems and who looked resplendent in one of the few photos from last Sunday. Her lime green suit stands out, one of Her Majesty’s favorite shades that she usually chooses for the most memorable days, as happened on her 90th birthday in 2016. She loves to wear these gaudy palettes to stand out from the crowd and, according to the British, green would be synonymous with luck and hope for her.

IPA photo Doug Seeburg / IPA

Princess Eugenie of York instead she wore a beige silk dress, by Zimmermann, combined with an elegant cream-colored headband. A black suit was opted for Zara Tindall, complete with a pair of pearl earrings.

Eugenie with her husband Jack Brooksbank. IPA photo Louis Wood / IPA

