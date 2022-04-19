Queen Elizabeth, concern for her health



Queen Elizabeth, 70 years of reign in (more than) 7 iconic bags

Everything has been ready for some time for the Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth which celebrates 70 years of reign, but in the last period His Majesty is facing some health problems that worry the whole of England and beyond. After dealing with Covid, the Queen admitted that she is still dealing with the aftermath of the virus that has caused her some problems.

Queen Elizabeth, what are her health conditions

For the days ranging from 2 to 5 June 2022, the great event to celebrate the 70 years of reign of Queen Elizabeth with the Platinum Jubilee. Everything has been ready for some time now and the wait is incredible considering that you will be the first among the British Sovereigns to reach such a milestone; she will turn 96 on April 21, and although we have been accustomed to seeing her and considering her immortal, in the last period the Queen of England has shown signs of abating and her health has begun to worry everyone.

After contracting the Covid in the month of February and having managed to recover despite her age, apparently Queen Elizabeth is dealing with the Long Covid which seems not to give her peace. She herself told what is happening to her, on the occasion of a virtual participation in the inauguration of a new department of the Royal London Hospital. “Covid leaves you very tired, exhausted“, He explained during the video link.

The spotlight on his health is constantly on, and everyone seems to be concerned about it especially after unexpected visit from his nephew Harry and his wife Meghan Markle during the Easter holidays, which for some could be a clear sign of how the Queen’s health is unstable.

Queen’s Jubilee, ceremonies

Everything is ready for the Queen’s Jubileedespite concern for his health. His 70 years of reign are a milestone that has never before been seen among all British sovereigns, and the celebration includes multiple ceremonies ranging from 2 to 5 June next despite the exact day of the Jubilee being February 6, day of the beginning of the reign of the Queen after the death of her father King George VI. The reason why the celebrations are postponed is mainly due to tradition, as well as to overcome the problem of weather conditions which in June should create fewer unforeseen events.

The first ceremony will be on Trooping the Color (the parade of the flag), tradition of the British infantry, in which 1400 soldiers and 200 horses will be present and finally, after the stop due to the pandemic, everyone will be able to return to attend this event which often marked the birthday of the sovereigns of England.

For the occasion there will also be a concert, the Platinum Party, in which British music stars will be present; and again the Epsom Downs horse racing Derby, which is one of the Queen’s passions. Finally there will also be the Big Jubilee Luncha lunch offered across the UK with large tables, making the celebration of the Queen’s 70th reign even greater.