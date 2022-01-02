Queen Elizabeth “dishonored him” unloads her favorite son Andrew, does the title of Duke of York disappear? – The weather





The judicial affair that overwhelmed Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and consequently touched the British Royal Family, is on a ridge that is nothing short of dangerous. A federal judge rejected the prince’s request on Saturday, January 1, to block the compensation lawsuit filed by Virginia Roberts Giuffre against her on charges of having had sex with her on three separate occasions, when the woman was 17. The scandal revolves around that of child prostitution linked to the group of girls of Jeffrey Epstein, the financier who two years ago committed suicide in a cell in New York where he was imprisoned on charges of abusing dozens of minors.





Now, according to the Sunday Times, Buckingham Palace is discussing the possibility of depriving Prince Andrew of the title of Duke of York. The condition for a sensational gesture destined to create yet another earthquake around Queen Elizabeth would be that of a defeat in court. If Andrea were to lose the case against Giuffre, then the same noble title could be canceled.





In any case, Andrea, who for the moment has enjoyed the immobility of the royal family that has not gone beyond an eloquent silence, should suffer a sort of family ostracism as well as the renunciation of all relations with the various charities.





It seems that everyone agrees, but there is an issue that stirs the sleep of the Queen, still not completely persuaded. The title of Duke of York was held by her father, George VI, before he became king, and she bestowed it on her favorite son who “however .disoned him” writes the English tabloid that in the environment they are trying to convince the sovereign to take the step.