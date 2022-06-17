Queen Elizabeth doesn’t trust Meghan and Harry; she like this she watches them to avoid new scandals

No one trusts Meghan and Harry, nor Queen Elizabeth II who agreed to see them during his visit to London. The British monarch is aware of everything that the Sussexes have revealed to the press and so prefers to keep a close eye on them to avoid new scandals. How does he do it? we tell you the strategy that the queen has to know everything they do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Some wonder if the attitude of the royal family during the visit of Meghan and Harry to London was the correct one: there are those who classified it as “cruel”, because they were also cold and distant with little Archie and Lilibet Diana; others pointed out that it was to be expected that they behave like this, since the Sussexes betrayed their trust.

That was why almost no one from the royal family wanted to meet them and they avoided them at all costs. Despite this distance they put, there is someone within their close circle who has kept an eye on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they were royals; It is about a person, very close to Queen Elizabeth, who was in charge of observe each of the movements of Meghan and Harry.

Royal family keeps a close eye on Meghan and Harry; fear they will reveal private information

Queen Elizabeth keeps a close eye on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Photo: AP

Queen Elizabeth appointed Sir Christopher Geidt to watch over Meghan and Harry, a lieutenant who has all the confidence of the sovereign. “His Majesty appreciates Lord Geidt’s wise advice”, a source told Daily Mail. Christopher Geidt was the commissioned to closely observe the Duke and Duchess of Sussex while they were part of royaltyalthough it is rumored that he still has them in his sights now that the couple lives in California, United States.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Photo: AP

Lord Geidt worked hand in hand with Meghan Markle when she was vice president of the organization “Queen’s Commonwealth Trust”; at the same time in which they collaborated together, Sir Geidt kept an eye on the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry as they made their intentions to leave the royals known.

Meghan and Harry had disappointing meeting with Queen Elizabeth II

The queen was distant with Meghan, Harry, Archie and Lilibet Diana. Photo: AP

Because Queen Elizabeth II doesn’t trust Meghan and Harryin her most recent visit, the representative of the Church of England he only gave him a 15-minute meeting to the couple to be introduced to Lilibet Diana, with whom she did not want to be photographed. After that, she surely the British monarch and the Royal family, They were watching the Sussexes so that the cameras and the limelight will not be stolen.