Queen Elizabeth embarrassed – Libero Quotidiano





The Prince Andrew is still talked about. After allegations of sexual harassment, the son of the Queen Elizabeth he has to deal with some indiscretions that see him as the protagonist. According to a former maid of Andrea, the prince has a rather unusual passion: that for the soft toys. The son of Elizabeth II would even have 72. He, the source reveals, prefers teddy bears dressed as a sailor. Andrea’s bed, confirms the woman in the testimony on the Epstein case, is surrounded by puppets according to a precise pattern.





But there is more, because the former maid reveals that the prince would go on a rampage if the teddy bears just not in their place, as he wants them. One of these must be placed on the headboard of the bed on the left side, while in the opposite one and at the end of the bed there are hippos. Halfway up the back, a black panther.





Even at night, when the soft toys were removed, they still had to be positioned in the room how and where he wanted. Recently, after being involved in the sex scandal associated with dating the deceased American pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, the third-born of the English Crown has returned to the sovereign the official posts and honorary military ranks.



