Queen Elizabeth experienced ‘some discomfort’ during Jubilee parade

United Kingdom celebrates Queen Elizabeth II for her 70 years on the throne 6:51

(CNN) — Queen Elizabeth II experienced “some discomfort” during the Trooping the Color birthday parade on Thursday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement, adding that she will not attend Friday’s thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral. .

“The queen has thoroughly enjoyed today’s birthday parade and fly-in, but has experienced some discomfort,” the statement said.

It continues: “Given the travel and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty has, with great reluctance, concluded that she will not attend,” the statement said.

Although Thursday’s Trooping the Color parade celebrated the queen’s official birthday, it served as the backdrop for her four-day jubilee weekend. The festivities will also include a thanksgiving service this Friday and a parade on Sunday.

The show featured Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in their first joint public appearance with the royal family since they quit working as royals two years ago.

The couple watched the event with other members of the royal family from the Major General’s office near Horse Guard’s Parade, a spokesman for the couple told CNN.

However, Harry and Meghan did not take part in the traditional post-show balcony appearance. Precisely, the queen decided last month that only members of the royalty who fulfill official functions would be included.

Also absent is Prince Andrew, whose reputation has been damaged by a civil lawsuit of sexual abuse in the United States that ended up being resolved with a settlement.