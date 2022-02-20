Queen Elizabeth II, 95, tests positive for COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth II, 95, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement.

The monarch, who celebrated the Platinum Jubilee this year, 70 years after her accession to the throne, is expected to carry out some “light duties” from Windsor Castle this week, according to the official statement.

“She will continue to receive medical care and follow all appropriate guidelines,” the Palace said.

One of the first public reactions to the news came from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who wished him a speedy recovery. “I am sure I speak for all in wishing Her Majesty the Queen a speedy recovery from Covid and a speedy return to good and vibrant health,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Keir Starmer, leader of the Labor Party of Great Britain reacted with a similar message for the monarch: “On behalf of myself and everyone at @UKLabour, wishing Her Majesty The Queen good health and a speedy recovery. Get well soon ma’am,” he wrote on Twitter.

That of Queen Elizabeth II is the most recent case of COVID-19 in the British royal family. On February 10, her son, Prince Charles, tested positive for COVID-19 – it was the second time he had been infected – and four days later his wife, Camila Parker, Duchess of Cornwall, announced that she had the virus. Both recovered after several in isolation.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and second in line to occupy the British throne, contracted COVID-19 in April last year, but it was not known until November, when the British media revealed the information.

Elizabeth II, the longest-serving queen in history, has faced some health problems in recent months. In November she sprained her back and was unable to attend the remembrance ceremony for fallen British soldiers in London.

At the end of October, the queen spent a night in hospital while undergoing medical check-ups. At the time, the authorities reported that she was advised to take two weeks off, so she had to cancel her attendance at the climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.