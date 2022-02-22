Queen Elizabeth II cancels virtual engagements due to covid-19

Queen Elizabeth canceled virtual events due to symptoms of covid-19 0:31

London (CNN) — Queen Elizabeth II has canceled her planned virtual engagements on Tuesday as she continues to suffer from mild symptoms of covid-19, Buckingham Palace said.

“As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold-like symptoms, she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties,” the palace said.



A source close to the palace told CNN that the queen’s future engagements over the next week will be decided closer to the date.

The palace announced on Sunday that the queen had contracted the virus.

A royal source told CNN at the time that there had been “several cases … diagnosed in the Windsor Castle team” recently.

UK media reported that the queen is fully vaccinated. Buckingham Palace previously confirmed that both the monarch and her late husband, Prince Philip, had received their first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in January 2021. But the palace declined to disclose information about the vaccinations. later, citing medical privacy.