Queen Elizabeth II: Chabelo stars in memes for the death of the queen

Queen Elizabeth II passed away this Thursday, September 8, 2022, as reported by Buckingham Palace. The news that the queen departed at the age of 96 has shocked the entire world.

Why is Chabelo a trend along with Queen Elizabeth II?

The news of the death of Isabel II caused all kinds of memes on social networks, particularly on Twitter, where users made fun of the alleged “eternity” of comedian Xavier López “Chabelo”, and his “competition” with Queen Isabel . The longevity of comedian Chabelo is part of Mexican popular culturebecause over the years different national and international celebrities have died, while he remains intact, which has fueled the meme and the idea that he’s “overcome” them.

Xavier López “Chabelo” has more than five decades in between, and next February he will be 88 years old.

Topics

  • Queen isabel II
  • Xavier Lopez (Chabelo)

