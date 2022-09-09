Queen Elizabeth ii death: Queen Elizabeth II: Films and series based on the controversy of the English monarchy | Film and Television

The unfortunate demise of Queen isabel II It has shocked the whole world, and while all the protocols are being prepared to fire her, the British royalty is under the magnifying glass.

And in order to understand how the evolution of the Queen Elizabeth II through the years, in LOS40 We prepare a list of some of the series, movies Y documentaries in which you will be able to appreciate a little more what the monarch’s day-to-day was like, because let’s remember that she was one of the most represented personalities in cinema Y television.







The Crown

Created by Peter Morgan, The Crown is a series of Netflix which focuses on the life of the queen Isabel II from his coronation to his final years. Seasons 1 and 2 focus on the years between queen elizabeth wedding in 1947 and 1964, the year in which prince edward is born.

with 4 seasons, a fifth in the process of filming and three actresses who played the Queen at different stages of her life: Claire Foy (young), Olivia Colman (mature), and Imelda Staunton (old)have cataloged it as one of the most media that have caused different controversies to British royalty, as well as one of the closest narratives to how life has been inside the Buckingham Palace.

The king’s speech

Made by Colin Firth Y Geoffrey Rushthis drama tells us the story of the father of Queen Elizabeth II, George VI and how he lived through the process to ascend to the king’s throne after the sudden abdication of his brother, fighting against a bigger problem: his stutter.

As reported by the BBC, Queen Elizabeth had seen the film after its release and had given her blessings. It is worth mentioning that this film gave him the first statuette of his career to Colin Firth, in addition to winning the award for Best film in 2010.

spencer

Another very promising project is Spencer, where Kristen Stewart gets into the skin of Lady Di and narrates theThe story of the princess from a terrifying perspective.

In this narrative, Diana places herself ten years after marrying Prince Charlesa time when it is impossible for him to hide the physical consequences Y psychological of the oppression to which she was subjected by the Crown in order to fit in.

The Royal House of Windsor

There are several documentaries about the British Royal House, but the 2017 six-episode docuseries The Royal House of Windsor It is a great option if you are looking to understand the origins of the house Windsor from George V before the First World War.

An important note about this project is that all the images it contains are from the archive of the time. It is cataloged as a simple docuseries, perfect for all fans of English history.

Young Victory

Emily Blunt gets into the skin of a very young queen Victoria whom everyone tries to manipulate, focusing on her early accession to the throne and her legendary romance with Prince Albert.

In addition, it is a clear explanation of how the Victorian era began in 1800. The incredible quality of the project led it to receive an Oscar for Best Costume Design.

The Queen

Starring Helen Mirrenthe film portrays the moments that the queen lived after the death of Lady Di and how is it that he faced criticism for showing himself “cold and distant”after the death of the mother of his grandchildren. The film shows the conflicting beliefs of the time, since the more traditional royal family does not intend to treat Diana’s death as an official royal death, which would lead to public recognition of the facts and mourning.

The film does a magnificent job of showing how much Diana’s death affected both England and the royal family, as well as the modernization of the monarchy.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Meghan Markle reveals everything she lived with the royal family in a video

Whether with documentaries, movies and series that mix reality with fiction, the truth is that the life of Queen Elizabeth II has been portrayed through various stages of her reign, and rumors and leaks have been key to portraying the reality of the greatest figure in the United Kingdom.