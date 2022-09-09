Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96 – Movie News

A few moments ago, the death of Queen Elizabeth was confirmed at the age of 96.

After almost 70 years in power, Queen Elizabeth II has passed away at Balmoral, her palace located in the Scottish Highlands, accompanied by her children and grandchildren. With this news, Prince Charles III will officially be the successor to the throne, who is now about to turn 74.

At this moment, the flags are already flying at half-staff at Buckingham Palace to bid farewell to the monarch, who was one of the longest reigning queens in all of England. The life of Queen Elizabeth II has inspired hundreds of movies and series due to its historical importance, so her death is going around the world.

This morning, the doctors announced their concern for the health of the head of state, who was resting in her palace in Scotland. The royal family moved to meet him until the feared thing finally happened. Prince Charles, now King of England, issued a statement in which he mourned the death of his mother.

The death of my dear mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a time of great sadness for me and all members of my family. We deeply regret the death of a very dear sovereign and a very beloved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the kingdoms and the British Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

Let us remember that in April of last year, her husband, Prince Felipe, died at the age of 99, in el Windsor Castle, in England, leaving a deep sadness in his wife.

Prince Charles will be the new king of the United Kingdom.



Isabel Alejandra María was the eldest daughter of the then Prince Albert and his wife Isabel and was crowned on June 2, 1953 in Westminster Abbey when he was only 25 years old, since then the House of Windsor has been in the crosshairs, Well, it is no secret that the royal family has been involved in great controversies. One of the most notorious was the tragic death of Princess Dianawhich has been brought to the big screen on several occasions, the most recent of which was Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart.

One of the series that most explored his life was The Crown, produced by Netflix and directed by Peter Morgan. For now, only four seasons are available, in which we have seen Claire Foy and Olivia Colman bring the monarch to life in her first years in office. This year, the creators reported that Imelda Staunton will be in charge of starring in the old age of the queen in the fifth and final season of the award-winning series, which does not yet have a release date. With this news, we can assume that this historic event will be included in the series.