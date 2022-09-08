Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96 | Rest of the world

The Queen isabel II He died today at the age of 96, as reported by Buckingham Palace due to health complications that have not yet been revealed.

Earlier, the monarch’s spokesmen indicated that they were “concerned about Her Majesty’s health” and relatives traveled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to share with her in her last moments.

Her children, Prince Carlos and Princess Ana, Camila -Carlos’s wife- were present at the last breath of the queen who spent more than 70 years on the throne.

Also other members of the Royal House, such as Prince William, as well as his brother, Prince Henry, his wife Meghan, and Prince Andrew, were at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

This comes a day after the 96-year-old queen canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and told her to rest. On Tuesday, she presided over the ceremonial handover of power to Britain’s new prime minister, Liz Truss.

In the morning hours, Truss had commented through his official Twitter account that “the whole country is deeply concerned about the news from Buckingham Palace.”

“My thoughts, and the thoughts of people across the UK, are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this time,” the prime minister added.

Queen Elizabeth II marked seven decades on the throne this year. She has handed over more and more duties to her heir Prince Charles and other members of the royal family in recent months as her health has been failing.

Operation London Bridge

Meanwhile, last year the digital newspaper POLITICO revealed details about the protocol -which had remained secret- that will be carried out after the death of Elizabeth Alejandra María Windsor, the queen’s full name.

“London Bridge has fallen.” That will be the notice for when the monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died. Then “Operation London Bridge” will begin.

These are the full details of the “London Bridge” operation and the “Spring Tide” operation. Internally, the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s death will be called “D-Day” and each subsequent day up to the funeral will be called “D+1”, “D+2” and so on.

This will be the day to day of the London Bridge operation:

Day D

In the hours following the death of the monarch, the “call cascade” will take place, where the prime minister, the government secretary (the highest ranking official in the United Kingdom) and other officials will be informed of the death. .

The Prime Minister will be briefed by the Queen’s Secretary (press spokesperson).

Likewise, the Royal House will issue an official notification giving the news to the British people.

There will be a script for the calls of the permanent secretaries of the different agencies in which it is explained how to break the news to their officials.

An excerpt from the script reads as follows: “We have just been informed of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.”

Senior officials will receive an email from the Cabinet Secretary, the draft of which reads as follows: “Dear Colleagues, It is with sadness that I write to inform you of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.”

Upon receipt of this email, flags will be lowered to half-staff throughout Whitehall – a street in the city of Westminister. The plan contemplates that it does not have a full-time flag officer, which would mean that during that period contractors can be used for the function.

The goal is for all of this to happen in about 10 minutes, according to the plan document. Similarly, the legislative assemblies of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will cancel their sessions.

The social networks of Buckingham Palace (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) will also be related to this plan, where all platforms will turn black and all tweets will be paused except those already agreed. But there will be silence until the prime minister speaks publicly.

The Prime Minister will give her televised speech to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Similarly, the portal of the royal family will change to a black page with a brief statement confirming the death.

The UK government portal will reflect a black ‘banner’ at the top and all government social media pages will also display a black banner.

Also, they will change their profile photos for the shield of their department.

Similarly, the royal family will announce plans for the queen’s funeral, which is expected to take place 10 days after her death.

The Minister of Defense will order the firing of salvo fires and a minute of national silence will be announced.

After this, the prime minister will have an audience with the new king, who -for now- will be Prince Charles, according to the line of succession and unless the monarch, before dying, decides that her grandson William will succeed her. on the throne, a possibility that has been considered due to the low popularity of Carlos.

At the same time, there will be a remembrance service at St. Paul’s Cathedral — in central London — where the prime minister and a small group of officials will attend, sources told POLITICO.

D+1 day

At 10:00 in the morning (the day after the death) the Adhesion Council – which includes senior government officials – will meet at St. James Palace, in London, to proclaim Prince Charles -according to the line of succession – as the new king of the United Kingdom.

At this ceremony, the prime minister and senior ministers must attend dressed in suits with black or dark ties and must not wear any decorations or medals.

The proclamation will then be read at St. James’s Palace, confirming that the country has a new monarch.

Parliament will meet to agree on a message of condolence – all parliamentary business will be suspended for 10 days.

At 3:30 p.m. the prime minister and cabinet will hold an audience with the new king.

D-day+2

The queen’s coffin will return to Buckingham Palace, depending on where the queen has died.

If the queen dies at Sandringham – her residence in Norfolk – her body will be transported on the royal train to St. Pancras station in London, where her coffin will be received by the prime minister.

If he dies in Balmoral -Scotland- Operation Unicorn will be activated: the body will be transported to London on the royal train. If this operation is not activated, Operation Overstudy will be carried out, which means that the coffin will be transferred by plane and the Prime Minister will attend a reception to receive the coffin.

If Her Majesty dies at Windsor Castle – where she has been in an anticovid bubble since the start of the pandemic – her body will be transferred to the capital by car.

D-Day+3

The new king will have a tour throughout the United Kingdom in the afternoon. Also, he will receive the motion of condolences in Westminster Hall that will begin with a visit to the Scottish parliament and a religious service in the cathedral of San Gil in Edinburgh.

D-day+4

The king will arrive in Northern Ireland where he will receive a motion of condolences, this time at Hillsborough Castle and attend a service at Belfast’s St. Anne’s Cathedral.

Meanwhile, this phase will take place for the rehearsal of Operation Lion, which includes the procession of the queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster.

D-Day+5

In this phase of the plan, the deceased will have a ceremonial route throughout London until she reaches the Palace of Westminster.

Day D+6 to D+9

The body of the monarch will remain in the Palace of Westminster for three days in the so-called Operation Feather.

Your casket will be placed in a dark catafalque, a decorated wooden frame that supports the casket of a distinguished person during a funeral or while lying down, to make it easier for the public lining up to see the casket.

There, the doors will remain open 24 hours a day for the public to pay their respects.

In the days that follow, the king will travel to Wales to receive more condolences at the Welsh Parliament and attend a church service at Liandaff Cathedral in Cardiff.

Throughout this period, government agencies will be in the funeral preparations.

Likewise, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be in charge of the arrival of heads of state and personalities from abroad and how to organize the entry of tourists into the country.

The Ministry of the Interior is responsible for security measures in conjunction with the Secretary of National Security and the Intelligence services.

The Department for Transport also warned that London will be “packed”, with trains and buses packed with people flooding into the capital to mourn the queen and then lining the streets for the funeral.

D-Day+10

The state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey and will be a “National Day of Mourning”.

Two minutes of silence will be observed throughout the country at noon and Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel alongside her husband, Prince Philip, who died on April 9, 2021.

This plan was first created in the 1960s, but has never been published in such detail before.