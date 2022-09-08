Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace reported.

The queen’s eldest son, Prince Charles, is already the new king and will remain at Balmoral with his wife Camila, until returning to London tomorrow.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

“The queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow,” Buckingham Palace said on its digital platforms.

Earlier, Buckingham Palace had announced that the monarch was under medical supervision. Given her poor health, the queen’s relatives went to Balmoral to accompany her, which raised suspicions that the situation was serious.

Children of Queen Elizabeth II mobilize to Scotland for their health Harry and Meghan travel to Scotland for the health of Queen Elizabeth II Concern for Queen Elizabeth’s health

Elizabeth II enters the history books as one of the greatest British monarchs, admired and respected by the citizens, whom she has served with a dedication recognized throughout the world

Isabel Alejandra María, sovereign of the United Kingdom and several countries of the British Commonwealth of Nations (Commonwealth former colonies), has been the longest-serving monarch in the history of the British monarchy.

For the British Elizabeth II has been a symbol of tenacity, professional like few others and with a very clear idea of ​​neutrality and “who does not govern”.

With her inseparable bag on her arm and her colorful outfits, so that everyone could see her, Elizabeth II became a British icon at the end of her reign, a witness to the transformation of the United Kingdom and herself a living story.

24 Photos Queen Elizabeth II is the longest reigning monarch in UK history.

A twist in your life

Born on April 21, 1926 in London, Elizabeth was the eldest daughter of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, educated by tutors within palatial walls and without her arrival in the world being marked to govern the destinies of the United Kingdom.

At the time, Elizabeth was third in line to the throne, after her uncle, King Edward VIII, and her father, but her future took an unexpected turn at the age of 10, when her uncle abdicated to marry the divorcee. American Wallis Simpson.

In December 1936, Elizabeth became heir to the throne as her father, Prince Albert, assumed the reign as George VI.

Before these changes, which put the survival of the British monarchy to the test, Elizabeth had had a happy childhood, she played with other girls her age at home thanks to a group created especially for her, since her time at school was ruled out by that time.

Her family called her Lilibet and since she was little she was a lover of dogs and horses and was very close to her sister, Princess Margaret, four years younger than her.

After becoming crown princess, Elizabeth received a more specialized education, with an emphasis on history, as her country entered World War II.

As a teenager, she participated as an honorary subaltern of the Women’s Auxiliary Territorial Service and took driving and vehicle repair classes during the war.

She marries the Duke of Edinburgh.

By then she was already exchanging correspondence with the handsome Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark, whom she would marry two years after the war, on November 20, 1947, when King George VI granted Philip the title of Duke of Edinburgh.

While still Crown Princess, Elizabeth had Prince Charles and Princess Anne before her father died on February 6, 1952 and she would go on to become Queen Elizabeth II.

It was during an official visit to Kenya that Elizabeth received the news and immediately returned to London, where Prime Minister Winston Churchill was waiting for her to begin one of the most important and successful reigns in history.

A few years later, two more children were born, Andrés and Eduardo, while Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh maintained a busy work schedule and the Windsors enjoyed great popularity.

With a stoic attitude in the face of the most difficult moments, Elizabeth II witnessed economic crises, demographic changes, loss of colonies, wars, the terrorism of the Irish Republican Army (IRA), the flourishing of letters and the arts and, also, of family tragedies, such as the death of Diana of Wales.

Family problems

He had to deal with the divorce of three of his four children -Carlos, Ana and Andrés-, although it was the separation in 1992 of the princes of Wales, Carlos and Diana, one of the most difficult moments of his reign, symbolized with his famous Latin phrase “annus horribilis” (horrible year), pronounced at the end of that year.

It was also the death in a 1997 car accident of Princess Diana that put his reign to the test, seen as cold and indifferent as the royal family stayed in Scotland while people wept and laid flowers at Buckingham Palace.

But Elizabeth II proved her rise to the occasion by listening to the advice of then-Prime Minister Tony Blair and returning to Buckingham Palace, where she left to talk to people and read the messages left by the British.

His last years as monarch have been popular after the wedding of the Dukes of Cambridge, William and Catherine, as well as the birth of Prince George, third in the line of succession.

During her years on the throne, Elizabeth II has had a total of 15 prime ministers, of which eleven were Conservatives and four Labor.

In the last years of her life, Elizabeth II had to deal with the scandal of the Dukes of Sussex, Enrique and Meghan, after they decided in January 2020 to depart from the royal family to be financially independent.

This crisis, known as Megaexit, worsened after the Duchess of Sussex, who is of mixed race, accused the royal family of racism, forcing the sovereign to issue a statement to say that this problem would be resolved within the family. .

Another scandal of these last years of reign was carried out by the Duke of York, after the American Virginia Giuffre accused him of having had sexual relations with her when she was a minor.

The case forced Prince Andrew to reach an agreement to compensate her and prevent the case from going to trial.

On April 9, 2021, Queen Elizabeth II suffered the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, when he was about to turn 100 years old in June of that year.

In the last year, the sovereign’s health deteriorated, forcing her to suspend several official commitments and to receive, on the 6th, the new leader of the Conservative Party, Liz Truss, at Balmoral Castle to ask her to form new government.