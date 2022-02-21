Queen Elizabeth II dies, the sad prediction of Mhoni Seer. The monarch is not in her best moment since a few months ago she saw her life partner leave, the one who was by her side for 74 years of marriage, we talk about the prince Philip of Edinburghbut, according to Mhoni Vidente, that will not be the only death of the British royalty.

And it is that according to the predictions of Mhoni Seer, the British royal family She is still in crisis in terms of loss of people, since the letters continue to reflect deaths shortly and that is why the Cuban points out that the next to leave this world could be Queen Elizabeth II.

Before, Mhoni Vidente had spoken of deaths in royalty in the United Kingdom, since a few months ago he predicted that William of Cambridge He will ascend the throne shortly, from what he pointed out, movements would be taking place in the positions of the old kings so that this would materialize.

As we will remember, after the queen, the first in the line of succession is Charles of Walesbut it is well known by all that the prince does not enjoy the best reputation or acceptance within the British, especially after the stormy relationship he had with his first wife, Diana, Wale’s princess.

And it is that not only the British, but the people of the world do not forgive Prince Charles for the way in which he treated Lady Di and that after all the suffering it caused him, he has decided to marry the woman who has been seen as “the mistress”, his current wife, Cornish stretcher.

For the above, despite the fact that Queen Elizabeth herself has just given her approval for Camilla Parker to be appointed Queen consort to accompany Prince Charles during his reign, everything seems to indicate that Mhoni Vidente believes that someone else will occupy that position within the monarchy.

According to Mhoni Vidente, the movements in the British royalty will make the Duke of Cambridge ascend to the throne soon, this because he enjoys greater popularity than his father, like his wife, Catherine of Cambridgeis more loved than Camila herself, so that idea is not so far-fetched.

Health of Queen Elizabeth II

How is the health of Queen Elizabeth II? If you are asking yourself this question, let me tell you that according to the Royal Palace, despite being infected, the monarch has mild symptoms, similar to those of the flu.

It was also reported that Queen Elizabeth II will continue to carry out some light functions within the Palace to meet the royal commitments of the following weeks.

