Queen Elizabeth II has covid-19, reports Buckingham Palace

(CNN) — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for coronavirus, Buckingham Palace reported on Sunday.

The 95-year-old sovereign, who is celebrating 70 years on the throne, is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but hopes to continue light duty at Windsor over the next week, the palace said.

“She will continue to receive medical care and follow all appropriate guidelines,” he added.

The queen confirmed that she and her late husband, Prince Philip, received their first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in January 2021. But the Palace declined to disclose information about subsequent vaccinations, citing medical privacy.

The queen’s health has been closely scrutinized since late last year when she withdrew from public events on the advice of doctors to rest after spending the night in hospital for an undisclosed reason. A new concern was renewed in recent days when several members of the family went into self-isolation after testing positive for the virus.

His son, Prince Charles, tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time 10 days ago, while his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, confirmed on Monday that she too had the virus.

The monarch’s diagnosis comes days after she completed her first in-person engagement since returning to Windsor.

On Wednesday, the queen held an audience with outgoing Defense Services Secretary Rear Admiral James Macleod and his successor, Major General Eldon Millar.