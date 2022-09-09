Queen Elizabeth II: Her last public appearance that gave her something to talk about, in images

The United Kingdom mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.

The monarch’s health had been delicate in recent days and had set off alarms.

Two days before her departure, the queen had her last public appearance and gave something to talk about by revealing a bruise on her hand.

At noon on September 8, the unfortunate death of the Queen isabel II at age 96 in the balmoral castle, after some health issues that had been dragging on for a few months.

It is surprising that just two days ago, the queen had her last public appearance welcoming the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

There, the queen was smiling in the traditional hand kiss but was surprised to be thinner and what caught the eye was the bruise that could be seen on the monarch’s hand.

The queen leaned on her cane at all times and was also surprised that she did not appear in her traditional colorful outfits, but instead opted for a gray sweater and skirt on this occasion.

The event was held at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, this being unusual as it always used to be at Buckingham Palace.

Let us remember that the queen had not appeared in a public act for 47 days, since her presentations had been canceled for months due to health problems, although at the anniversary festivities of her monarchy, the queen appeared with her family, including his grandchildren, sons of William and drew attention by playing with Prince Louis, who watched the parade from the balcony and with funny gestures made headlines in the press.

The health problems of Queen Elizabeth II

Since December 2003, the queen had knee problems for which she underwent surgery to remove cartilage from the joint on the left side, however earlier that same year she also had to have surgery on her right knee.

By March 2013, Isabel II had to be hospitalized for gastroenteritis and in May 2021 she had a sprained back, for which she began to miss her public commitments.

In October 2021, the queen was hospitalized for “preliminary investigations” but then in February 2022 she contracted Covid-19 and began to set off the alarms because although the Royal Palace reported that she had mild symptoms, since then the cancellations in public events.

In June, although she did appear in the parade for her Platinum Jubilee, the queen did not want to attend all the celebrations, so the family had to make an appearance at all of them.

It is known that his knee surgeries and back sprain began to affect his mobility at the age of 96, so it was one of the factors that made him no longer seen in public events.