Queen Elizabeth II: Love and Hate? The complex relationship between Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana – Movies and TV

Just nine days after the 25th anniversary of the tragic death of the Princess of Wales, fate would have it that Queen Elizabeth II’s light also went out at the age of 96. Two women loved by their people, but confronted by tradition and the royal codes of the British crown. How was the relationship between Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana?

Diana Spencer enjoyed the approval of the Queen since her son Charles began courting her. Isabel found the young woman charming and appropriate, since Diana was part of an aristocratic family and close to royal circles, so the Queen looked favorably on her marriage commitment.

However, everything that happened afterwards – the royal wedding, Charles’s infidelities, the dissolution of the marriage, Diana’s untimely death while being chased by the paparazzi – has been the subject of countless books, television shows and movies such as “Spencer ”, starring Kristen Stewart or “The Crown”, to name the two most famous.

Although the Queen approved of her, after her marriage to the prince, Diana kept her distance from her mother-in-law. The queen was sympathetic but terrifying. However, both women seemed willing to at least get along since it seemed impossible to love each other.

Tensions arose between Diana and the royal family, including the queen, when their marriage ran into romantic and later tabloid trouble. The relationship worsened when Diana suffered from bulimia.

Diana told biographer Andrew Morton that, during a conversation with the queen, “she told me that the reason our marriage had fallen apart was because Prince Charles was having such a hard time with my bulimia.”

In public, even as rumors of the prince’s affairs swirled, Diana kept saying the right things: that the prince supported her, that he was a good father and husband. “That was not what he said to the queen in her private meetings,” Seward wrote. “Carlos, Diana kept saying, was letting the monarchy down.”

The Queen was too annoyed that Diana aired her problems with Prince Charles with bodyguards, cooks and butlers but she kept quiet. To avoid problems, she decided to get away from her daughter-in-law and ignore Carlos’s claims. Divorce was also not a possibility.

In 1994, Carlos participated in The private man, the public role, a documentary that aired on British television. The journalist asked him if he had tried to be “faithful and honorable” in his marriage and his answer was devastating: “Yes… Until the marriage broke irretrievably, we both tried,” was his answer and added: “I have always tried to do it right and to do the right thing for everybody.”

The admission of adultery before the cameras shocked everyone, but perhaps not Diana. The same night the documentary was broadcast, she participated in a benefit gala where she wore the iconic outfit that became known as “the dress of revenge.” Black, low-cut and short, he broke all the rules followed by royal protocol. Seeing it, the queen knew that wearing her outfit, her daughter-in-law made a perfect statement of freedom and confidence.

After the divorce was consummated in 1996, Diana found love with businessman Dodi Al-Fayed. The siege of the press and the paparazzi brought the couple to a tragic end. While the world mourned her death, the Queen remained quartered in her palace and without saying a single word. Isabel II was widely criticized for her lack of compassion when, in 1997, the “princess of the people”, as Diana, the mother of her grandchildren Guillermo and Enrique, died in that fatal car accident. Adored by the masses, two years earlier she had denounced on television the infidelity of her husband, heir to the throne.

While the mourning population laid millions of flowers outside the gates of Buckingham and Kensington palaces, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth barricaded themselves in their Scottish castle at Balmoral.

Despite the wave of indignation that swept the country, the sovereign did not come out of her silence until the eve of the funeral, when she offered an exceptional televised speech.

In the 2017 anniversary edition of her biography, Andrew Morton, author of the 1992 biography Diana: Her True Story: In Her Own Words wrote, “One of life’s many ironies [de la reina] it’s that Diana’s impact on the royal family is measured by how accommodating the House of Windsor is to newcomers.” now Duchess of Cambridge, in the early days of her royal career. Lessons have certainly been learned, but it has come at a price.”

*With information from The Washington Post, Infobae/Susana Ceballos and AFP*