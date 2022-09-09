Queen Elizabeth II of England dies

The queen of England, Elizabeth II, died this Thursday, at the age of 96, after she was placed under medical supervision at his Scottish castle at Balmoral, where their children and grandchildren went, due to serious health problems.

The information was released to the world by the British media Association of the Press and the BBC.

The queen of England had celebrated 70 years on the thronewhich made her the monarch with the longest reign in history and only surpassed by Louis XIV, also known as the Sun King in France, who remained 72.

On Tuesday, the monarch had received at Balmoral the resigning Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his successor at the head of the Conservative Party, Liz Truss, whom she commissioned to form a government as the new leader of the parliamentary majority.

An image of the act released by Buckingham Palace, in which the monarch was seen shaking hands with Truss, caused concern because the queen’s hand was unusually purple.

For the first time in his long tenure, Elizabeth II had decided to stay at Balmoral instead of returning to London, where the transition usually takes place, due to his health problems.

On Wednesday night, the royal house had announced that the monarch decided to postpone an online event after her doctors advised her to rest.

Elizabeth II was practically absent from the platinum jubilee celebrations, in which he appeared only twice briefly on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to greet the tens of thousands of people gathered there.

However, a few weeks later he took part in several public events in Scotland, appearing smiling and carrying a cane at an armed forces parade in Edinburgh in late June.

King George’s untimely death makes Elizabeth queen at 25

The untimely death of King George VI on February 6, 1952 As a result of lung cancer at the age of 56, she surprised her young daughter, aged 25, in Kenya, where she had traveled on a Commonwealth tour with her husband Philip of Edinburgh, whom she had married in 1947, and from that She returned as a monarch.

It was he who informed him of the death of his father while he was sleeping at the Sandringham residence, in the east of England. The death forced the couple to return hastily to London, where Winston Churchill, the first of the 14 prime ministers with whom Elizabeth II has conversed for seventy years.

Coronation of Elizabeth II, the BBC’s first live broadcast

His coronation on June 2, 1953 at Westminster Abbey became the great world event of the year and in the first live broadcast by the BBC.

Mother of four children and with eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren, Elizabeth II, Head of State of the British Commonwealth of Nations (Commonwealth -former British colonies and protectorates), in September 2015 exceeded the 63-year reign of her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria -who ruled from 1837 until her death in 1901, after accessing the throne with only 18 years old – and she has also beaten her in age, since Victoria lived until she was 81.

More than 265 trips abroad and the equivalent of 42 trips around the world during his tenure

Throughout her reign Elizabeth II toured 120 countries (out of a total of 196), which is equivalent to 42 complete trips around the world and starred in some 265 trips abroad, among them, the one he made to Spain in October 1988, the first by a monarch from the United Kingdom, and his visit to the United States in May 1991, before whose Congress he delivered the first speech by a British monarch.

Apart from your lightshis reign was also surrounded by less kind chapters, such as the death of her daughter-in-law Diana of Wales in 1997, the death of her husband in 2021, the departure of her grandson Harry to the United States with his wife Meghan, or the involvement of her fourth son, Prince Andrew, in an alleged abuse of minors recently.

Farewell to her husband in solitude due to the pandemic at Windsor Castle

The death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, in April 2021, about to celebrate a century of life and with whom she was married for almost 75 yearsIt was one of the hardest blows in his life.

The images broadcast on television during the funeral, which showed a Queen Elizabeth II completely alone, as a result of the pandemic, in the chapel of St. George in Windsor Castle, on the outskirts of London, went around the world while the The British press echoed the previous illegal parties that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had held at his official Downing Street residence.

The march to the United States of his grandson Harry and his wife Meghan

One of the last chapters, to the chagrin of the Queen, was starred by her grandson Harry, second son of Lady Di and Prince Charles, and his wife Meghan Markle in February 2021 when they decided to leave their functions in the United Kingdom to live in California.

Although the turning point came with an explosive interview granted to the American presenter Oprah Winfrey, and broadcast in prime time on the American network CBS, in which the couple criticized the House of Windsor and Meghan revealed that certain members of the The royal family expressed doubts about the skin color of their first child with Prince Harry.

The accusation of his son Prince Andrew in child abuse tarnishes his reign

His last years of reign were also clouded by the recent indictment of his third son, Prince Andrew, by a New York court. in a case of alleged sexual abuse of a minor related to a network led by the former American tycoon, Jeffey Esptein, who committed suicide in 2019 in his cell awaiting trial for the same reasons.

In this context, the queen withdrew all military titles days ago, and had also previously removed him from all public activity in such a way that he will no longer be able to use the title of “His Royal Highness” in any official capacity.