Queen Elizabeth II of England has Covid

LONDON.- The Queen isabel II from the UK tested positive for coronavirus, according to what they confirmed from Buckingham Palace in a statement today. The monarch, who has 95 years, is with “mild symptoms similar to those of a cold”, but expect to do “light tasks” next week, they officially said. He has already received three doses of the vaccine.

Elizabeth II fell ill after being in direct contact with Prince Charles last week, when he had the virus. Both the queen’s eldest son and his wife were infected Stretcher, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the queen had seen the prince – who had already resumed his duties – two days earlier.

The monarch’s condition comes in the same month he received the Platinum Jubilee to recognize his reign of 70 years, the longest in Great Britain. That milestone came on February 6, which was also the anniversary of the death of his father, King George VI, in 1952.

The statement issued from the royal house and that was published by the British media on the contagion of Elizabeth II states: “Buckingham Palace confirms that The Queen He tested positive for Covid today. His Majesty transits mild cold-like symptoms but hope to continue with light duty at Windsor next week. You will continue to receive medical care and will follow all appropriate directions.”

The Royal House has its own doctors and the queen’s doctors will be available to care for and monitor the head of state during her coronavirus infection. The teacher is expected Sir Huw Thomas, who is the head of the Medical House and the Queen’s physician, is in charge of treating her, according to The Sun.

The queen’s office is reserved about her health, but she did report that the monarch is fully vaccinated against Covid-19. In England, infected people are required to self-isolate for at least five days, although the government of Boris Johnson it plans to remove that requirement next week.

In England, infected people are required to self-isolate for at least five days, although Boris Johnson’s government will remove that requirement next week.

Isabel II recently resumed his public workafter several months of sick leave, since his doctors had recommended that he will take a break in October, after spending a night in the hospital for health tests.

In this way, she was forced to cancel appearances at several key acts, such as Remembrance Sunday services and the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. However, in the last week he held hearings both in person and virtually.

In the coming days, the queen also planned several public events, such as audiences with politicians and diplomats. Among them, a reception with diplomats in Windsor, on March 2; and the Commonwealth Service, at Westminster Abbey, on March 14.

FILE.- Queen Elizabeth II, in the midst of a pandemic, when she arrived at St. George’s Chapel, in Windsor Castle, before the funeral of Prince Philip of Edinburgh, which meant a severe blow to the monarch dpa – PA Wire

While, public Platinum Jubilee celebrations are scheduled for June. The events will include a military parade, a day of horse racing and neighborhood parties during the long weekend from the 2nd to the 5th of that month.

Meanwhile, next April 9 will be a year since the death at 99 of her husband, Prince Philip of Edinburgh a hard blow for Elizabeth II, who shared more than 70 years of her life with him.

AP and AFP Agencies