Queen Elizabeth II of England: This was her meeting with Juan Manuel Santos – Government – ​​Politics

Juan Manuel Santos he was the only president of Colombia who visited the Queen isabel IIwho died this Thursday, in the palace of buckinghamin London, England.

It happened in November 2016, a few weeks after the Plebiscite for Peace was voted and the then head of state received the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to demobilize the guerrillas of the FARC.

This was, without a doubt, one of the most important visits of Saints as president, as he was received by the royal family in their palace and attended a banquet. With the Nobel Peace Prize were his wife, Maria Clemencia Rodriguez and his sons Maria Antonia, Martin and Esteban.

That day the Queen highlighted the courage and perseverance of the then president and highlighted that although he had faced setbacks -with regard to the victory of the No in the plebiscite-, “having reached the top of a historic peace agreement, contrary to the expectations of many, is a testimony of his courage and perseverance,” said the monarch in the speech.

He even told Saints that the British supported him so that Colombia could achieve a stable and lasting peace.

But a few years ago, the then-presidential family told the El Poder es de Humanos program that prior to that dinner, which was attended by more than 170 international personalities, everything was chaotic.

The reason? The president had no pants. What happened? According to Esteban, there were 10 minutes left before the banquet in which his father was going to be honored and he, as usual, began to get ready late. “I always wait for the last thing to put on my pants and jacket so they don’t wrinkle,” the former president confessed to the program in a chapter called A president of pantswhich was published in November 2019.

“Out of nowhere we heard my father shout in the bathroom: jepucha, whose pants are these? This does not go up from my knees and I have about two feet left over there,” his children said.

And indeed that was not Santos’ pants. They were pants of a slimmer and taller person. They turned out to be from Sebastián Pinzón, the husband of María Antonia, his brother-in-law.

“I panicked,” the former president confessed. “You are going to be like Uribe,” added María Antonia in the interviews.

“The worst scenario was to put on the pants of the cloth dress that she had worn all day,” added María Clemencia, known as Tutina. But that, they added, did not look good.

How did they fix it? The president’s aide, who turned pale, realized the situation and went out to look for some. And at that moment she met the chief of protocol of the presidency, from whom she took off his pants and took them to Santos.

“He takes off his pants, they take him to my dad and, like Cinderella, his pants actually fit perfectly,” added the former president’s daughter.

Martín complemented in the narration that they were 20 seconds away from being late to the queen, something that would have been unacceptable according to the protocol of the monarchy.

“They fit me perfectly, I didn’t have time for the photo, but I did arrive at the precise time to go down with the queen to the banquet.”

