Queen Elizabeth II rejects Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the Platinum Jubilee | News from Mexico

UNITED STATES.- Although Kim Kardashian is one of the best-known celebrities in entertainment, there are many people who they don’t like the reality star, and it seems that one of them is Queen Elizabeth II.

The monarch is celebrating the Platinum Jubilee with which they commemorate the 70 years of her reign. Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson, wanted attend parties at Buckingham Palace, but they were rejected by the 96-year-old queen.

Let us remember that the celebration took place last Saturday, June 4, and access was given to more than 22 thousand viewersso both Kim and Pete went out of their way to get tickets, even if they weren’t VIPs.

Of these 22 thousand passes10 thousand were raffled among the public and another 7 thousand 500 were assigned to members of the Armed Forces, volunteers and charitable organizations.

“Kim is rarely turned away from events so this was quite surprising, especially as she doesn’t visit the UK very often. Kim and Pete love the Royal Family and really wanted to be a part of this special celebration.” He said DailyMail.

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted dining at the River Cafe in west London and shopping in the exclusive Mayfair neighborhood. However, the famous couple was not admitted to the celebration where the group Queen was present.