Queen Elizabeth II revealed what she carries in her bag in a short film

What does Elizabeth II carry in her bag? During the 70 years of the monarch’s reign, that question has caused rivers of ink to flow. The answers have been very varied: from nothing to scarves, mints, photos of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren or, as has ever been seen, a lipstick with which Her Majesty has touched up at a social event. ; without going any further, a couple of weeks ago during some horse races. But now it has been she herself who has revealed it, and she has done it before a very special guest at Buckingham Palace: Paddington Bear, a fictional character born in the fifties from the pen of author Michael Bond, popularized all over the world thanks to its two excellent versions for the big screen, which also has its own subway station on the recently inaugurated line that bears the name of the monarch.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8H3WJ2qRwiQ

The meeting between Queen Elizabeth II and the cinematic teddy bear took place in a gilded hall of the palace, where the two met for tea on the occasion of the queen’s Platinum Jubilee. This can be seen in a video broadcast by the British royal house of just one minute and that in just one day has exceeded one and a half million views on YouTube.

Under the title Ma’amalade sandwich Your Majesty? (A jam sandwich, Your Majesty?), the little bear, born in Peru and British by adoption, appears seated next to the queen and thanks her for receiving him at Buckingham, as well as wishing her a Happy Jubilee. “Tea?” Offers the monarch, sitting across from him. “Oh, yes, please,” the bear replies, to which he immediately jumps on the kettle and drinks practically all of its contents from his beak. When he realizes his lack of protocol, he tries to serve the queen… but there are barely a few drops left. Returning crestfallen to his seat to apologize, the bear crushes a cream puff and stains a footman.

Video details of the queen at the Platinum Jubilee

To lighten the tension, Paddington seems to find the solution. “Maybe… I’d like a jam sandwich. I always carry one with me in case an emergency arises,” confesses the bear, taking the morsel out of his hat. Then the queen, with her black Launer bag on the table, the same model she has been wearing for decades, replies: “Just like me. I always carry one here.” And he opens the bag and shows it to her, with an amused smile, to which his companion is completely impressed. “For later”, continues Elizabeth II. After that, the footman approaches the balcony, where images of the crowds celebrating the queen are seen. “She is about to begin, Her Majesty,” she tells him. Elizabeth II and the bear look at each other, and he takes off her hat to congratulate her: “Happy Jubilee, ma’am. And thanks. For all”. “Very kind,” concludes the British monarch.

The video was quite a surprise within the four days of celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee, where the queen only appeared on the first day, Thursday, June 2, during the Trooping The Color parade, to greet from the palace balcony. On the second day she felt “indisposed” and she refused to go to the thanksgiving mass, celebrated in Saint Paul’s Cathedral. Nor did she attend the Epsom horse derby on Saturday – her daughter Princess Anne replaced her – or the massive concert held at Buckingham Palace, where Rod Stewart and Alicia Keys sang.

A particular appearance of Queen Elizabeth

Hence, the video in which the queen appears next to Paddington, who is not even a real character but an animated figure to which actor Ben Wishaw (No time to die), lends his exquisite voice, was especially surprising. The images were projected last night on screens located in the main British streets so that citizens can follow the Jubilee celebrations, and caused the fervor of the crowd. The short film also contains a tone of humor that few expected at this point from the queen, who is 96 years old and in very poor health. But Elizabeth II has already shown that she knows how to bring out the weapon of laughter when necessary, as she did a decade ago, during the opening of the London Olympics, when she starred in a comedy step alongside James Bond, played by Daniel Craig. .

