Queen Elizabeth II says covid-19 left her “very tired and exhausted”

(CNN) – Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has revealed that she was left “very tired and exhausted” after her recent outbreak of covid-19.

The 95-year-old monarch, who tested positive for coronavirus in February, spoke about her experience in a video call with staff at an east London hospital on Wednesday.

Speaking to Asef Hussain, a recovered covid patient, the queen said of the virus: “I’m glad you’re getting better… It makes you very tired and exhausted, doesn’t it? This horrible pandemic. It’s not a good result.”

The Queen heard from hospital staff about their experiences working on the front lines during the pandemic.

Hussain’s brother and father died of the disease, the PA Media news agency reported.

He was the third member of his family to be hospitalized with covid-19, after falling ill in December 2020. Recounting his experience, he told the queen: “I remember waking up one morning and finding it very, very difficult to breathe.”

He added that he felt “like there was no oxygen in the room” and even stuck his head out the window, “just trying to breathe, trying to get that extra oxygen.”

Hussain spent seven weeks on a ventilator in hospital and is still recovering.

During her virtual chat, the queen also heard how hospital staff responded to the large influx of covid patients.

Speaking to the construction team that built the 155-bed Queen Elizabeth Unit on the 14th and 15th floors of the hospital in five weeks, instead of the usual five months, he said: “It’s very interesting, isn’t it? When there is something very vital, how does everyone work together and come together? Wonderful, isn’t it?

The queen, who is celebrating her 70th year on the throne, has dealt with a series of health problems in recent months.

At a church service in October, he used a cane in public for the first time since 2003.

Later that month, she took a break from royal engagements after spending a night in a central London hospital, where doctors gave her “preliminary tests” and advised her to rest for a few days.

Buckingham Palace announced in February that the 95-year-old sovereign was suffering from “mild cold-like symptoms” as a result of the Covid-19 infection, but would continue on light duty at Windsor.

The palace previously confirmed that both the monarch and her late husband, Prince Philip, received their first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in January 2021.

