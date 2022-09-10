Queen Elizabeth II Starred With Harry Potter Leads And You Surely Didn’t Know It – CINEMABLEND

We know that there are many movies and series with cameos of Queen Elizabeth II, but did you know that the monarch acted with the protagonists of Harry Potter?

Yesterday the protocol started London Bridge is down after the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 was announced. Since she began her tenure, the monarch has stolen the spotlight and more than once we have seen references to her in movies like Paddington either queen, however, we very rarely saw her act in programs or movies.

Perhaps one of the best known is his scene in the introductory short film for the 2016 Olympic Games alongside Daniel Craig (James Bond), where he utters a few lines, but, what would you say if we told you that I also act alongside the protagonists of Harry Potter? Although he never confessed to being a fan of the books of JK Rowlinghe did want to meet the young wizards on his birthday.

Queen Elizabeth II and Daniel Craig.



The Children’s Party at the Palace, It was an event organized to celebrate the queen’s 80th birthday, in which the garden of the Palace of Buckingham. The show was based on a play by David Wood, in which in the middle of the party, the queen lost her bag with a very important speech.

This moment was recorded and broadcast on June 25, 2006 by BBC One. The palace was decorated with important scenes from children’s stories such as the Hundred Acre Wood from The Winnie the Pooh and of course, Hogwarths. Daniel Radcliffe He was one of the guests of honor and attended the party in his role as Harry Potter, along with him came Emma Watson as Hermione Granger and Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley, but they were not the only ones, Matthew Lewis also appeared as the shy Neville Longbottom.

Harry, Hermione and Ron receive a message from the Royal Crown.



If the party seems strange to you, you will be surprised to know that the boy who did not die lived with Peter Pan, Mary Poppins and Cruella Devil. You imagine? The idea sounds very bizarre, however, at the time it was a success in the UK and if you search the internet, it is very likely that you will find it,

So if you like gossip, you will surely be interested in watching series like The Crown, where they explore the life of the queen since her arrival to the throne, but now with her death, the creators will make new adjustments to the sixth season.