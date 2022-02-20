Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for covid-19

Drafting

Queen Elizabeth II of England has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace reported on Sunday.

The monarch is experiencing “mild symptoms similar to those of a cold” but hopes to continue doing “light duty” at Windsor Castle over the next week, the palace said.

“She will continue to receive medical care and follow all appropriate recommendations,” the statement added.

The 95-year-old queen had been in contact with her eldest son and heir, the Prince of Wales, who tested positive last week.

It is believed that several people tested positive cwindsor castlewhere the queen resides.

The announcement comes weeks after the queen became Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, reaching her Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on February 6.

The queen took part in her first major public event in more than three months on the eve of her Jubilee, when she met with charity workers at Sandringham House, one of her residences in Norfolk, in the eastern United Kingdom.

A billboard in Piccadilly Circus in central London commemorates Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne.

Isabel II received his first vaccination in January 2021 and is believed to have received the following doses later.

The BBC’s royal correspondent, Nicholas Witchell, said the monarch had curtailed her activities after spending a night in hospital for medical check-ups in October last year.

On Tuesday, the queen attended her first official engagement since contacting Prince Charles, and held a virtual meeting with two new ambassadors to Britain.

The next day, he smiled as he suggested he had mobility problems during a meeting with defense staff.

Standing while using a cane, he pointed to his left leg and said, “Well, as you can see, I can’t move.”

Prince Charles’s wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, tested positive for Covid-19 last week, days after her husband did.

It was the first time the Duchess had contracted Covid, and the second for Prince Charles.

