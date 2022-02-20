Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for covid-19

Queen Elizabeth II of England has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace reported on Sunday.

The monarch is experiencing “mild symptoms similar to those of a cold” but hopes to continue doing “light duty” at Windsor Castle over the next week, the palace said.

“She will continue to receive medical care and follow all appropriate recommendations,” the statement added.

The 95-year-old queen had been in contact with her eldest son and heir, the Prince of Wales, who tested positive last week.

