Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for Covid-19 | Economy

Queen Elizabeth II of England, 95 years old, has tested positive for Covid-19 after undergoing a test, as confirmed this Sunday by Buckingham Palace and collected by the Reuters agency.

It notes that the monarch, who has just celebrated 70 years on the throne, has mild symptoms but hopes to continue her lighter duties over the next week.

“The queen has tested positive for Covid-19 today,” Buckinham Palace confirmed. “Her Majesty of her is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but she looks forward to continuing her light duty at Windsor over the next week,” she added, noting that she “will continue to receive medical care and follow all the relevant recommendations.

It is not the only positive case in the English royal family. The heir to the throne, Carlos, had to cancel his presence at an event celebrating the 70th anniversary of his mother’s reign after contracting Covid-19 earlier this month, the second time since the pandemic began. In fact, the English media have already warned that the prince met with Elizabeth II two days before testing positive. The monarch would have the complete vaccination schedule.