Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19, with mild symptoms

LONDON (AP) — England’s Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19 and was showing mild symptoms similar to a cold, Buckingham Palace said Sunday.

The 95-year-old British monarch will continue light duty at Windsor Palace over the next week.

“He will continue to receive medical care and follow all appropriate recommendations,” the palace said in a statement.

People infected with COVID-19 are required to self-isolate for at least five days, although the British government has said it plans to remove that requirement for England next week.

The queen has received three doses of coronavirus vaccine.

The Queen’s eldest son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have recently contracted COVID-19. Carlos has already resumed his work.

The queen, Britain’s longest-ruling monarch, marked the milestone of 70 years on the throne on February 6, the anniversary of the 1952 death of her father, King George VI.

He recently resumed his public duties after several months off, after his doctors told him to take a break after spending a night in hospital for tests in October. She was forced to cancel appearances at several key events, including Remembrance Sunday services and the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

In the last week, it has held hearings in person and online.

The queen had several public events planned in the coming weeks, including audiences with politicians and diplomats, a reception with diplomats in Windsor on March 2 and the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14.

Public Platinum Jubilee celebrations were planned for June. The events included a military parade, a day of horse racing and neighborhood parties during the long weekend of June 2-5.