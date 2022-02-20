Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19

The queen elizabeth ii from England tested positive for COVID-19 and had mild cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday.

The 95-year-old British monarch will continue light duty at Windsor Palace over the next week.

“He will continue to receive medical care and follow all appropriate recommendations,” the palace said in a statement.

People infected with COVID-19 are required to self-isolate for at least five days, although the British government has said it plans to remove that requirement for England next week.

The queen has received all three doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

The eldest son of the queen, the prince charles and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have recently contracted COVID-19. However, Charles has already resumed his duties.

The queen, Britain’s longest-ruling monarch, marked the milestone of 70 years on the throne on February 6, the anniversary of the 1952 death of her father, King George VI.

He recently resumed his public duties after several months off, after his doctors told him to take a break after spending a night in hospital for tests in October. She was forced to cancel appearances at several key events, including Remembrance Sunday services and the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.