Queen Elizabeth II: This is her favorite truck and it was featured in The Crown

The queen elizabeth ll He is one of those people who can give himself all the tastes in the world, there is nothing that can be denied and any desire is within his reach. Among her most treasured passions are cars, she has always been a fan of car culture and proof of this is her luxury car collection.

Queen Elizabeth II. Instagram source @theroyalfamily

Along with her late husband, Philip of EdinburghQueen Elizabeth II managed to set up one of the most exceptional car parks in the world, where she has cars such as Aston Martins, Bentleys and Rolls-Roys among another range of cars that would arouse the envy of any collector.

Queen Elizabeth ll and her Land Rover Defender. Source: Capture YouTube

But the car that he appreciates and loves the most in his collection is the queen elizabeth ll It is a 4×4 truck of the first generation. Far from frills and eccentricities, this truck is basic yet unique. The Land Rover Defender. Like the personality of the queen, she is considered an indestructible truck, with a strong character and created to be able to go through any setback.

Queen Elizabeth ll and Philip of Edinburgh. Source: instagram @theroyalfamily

Manufactured in 1953 in its first generation, it was a true icon of its time and has remained a cult car to this day. It is made up of a relatively small 1.6 L and 50 hp engine. The gearbox is not automatic and has 4 changes which makes it even more rustic for the Queen Elizabeth II.

As color data it can be mentioned that the true specimen of the queen elizabeth ll It was used for the recording of The Crown in the chapters in which the character of the queen can be seen using it. With a special permission issued by the queen herself to the production it could be used for the production. Apparently said car accompanies the monarch even in fiction.