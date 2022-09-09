Queen Elizabeth II: This is how the monarch’s celebrities say goodbye on their social networks

England.- At noon on September 8, 2022, the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced, leaving the entire planet breathless, as she was the monarch of the United Kingdom from her accession to the throne in 1952 until her death this year.

Celebrities, including singers, actresses, models and drivers, reacted to the death of the Queen isabel II at 96 years old through his official accounts on social networks such as Twitter and Instagram.

Mick jagger: “Throughout my life, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can remember the highlights of her wedding on television. I remember her as a beautiful young woman, the much-loved grandmother of the nation. My deepest condolences go out to the royal family.”

Helen Mirren: “I am proud to be ‘Elizabethan’. We mourn a woman who, crown or no crown, was the epitome of nobility.”

Elton John: “Along with the rest of the Nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was an inspiring presence who guided the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and genuine warmth.”

Ozzy Osbourne: “I mourn with my country the death of our greatest Queen. It is with a heavy heart that I say it is devastating to think of England without Queen Elizabeth II.”

last last: “She has seen changes that go beyond what any of us can imagine. She has faced challenges that she has faced over and over again. Her life has been remarkable in many ways. She will be missed by all and grateful for the incredible service she provided to the people of Great Britain and the Commonwealth countries.”

victoria beckham: Today is a very sad day not only for our country but for the whole world. I am deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved monarch, Her Majesty Her Queen. She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this incredibly sad time.”

Chris Jenner: Rest in peace her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Graceful, dedicated, elegant, unforgettable. Today and always we will remember her as one of the greatest leaders our world has ever seen. I send my love and condolences to the Royal Family.”

Susana Zabaleta: “Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom has departed, and with her, the end of a historical era. One of the great empowered women that she witnessed and who was a participant in great events of humanity”.

Gloria Trevi: “It is always very painful to lose a grandmother, a matriarch, because they are all queens in our lives, great-grandmother Aurora always in my heart, my condolences to those who mourn Isabel ll and those who still have grandparents… value them and enjoy them.”

Lily Collins: “Honoring the life of Britain’s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. The only monarch most of us have ever known, I remember growing up watching her Christmas speeches every year in awe. We would stop all celebration preparations and watch closely over a cup of tea. It was a tradition, and traditions were something he was very passionate about. Today I am reflecting on her incredible reign and years of unwavering service to her and all my memories of her. My heart goes out to the royal family – may they rest in sweetest peace, knowing her legacy will live on.”

Adamari Lopez: More than 70 years on the throne! Today we say goodbye to the #QueenIsabel of #England. Peace to the remains of her.

Paul MCCARTNEY: “God bless Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace. Long live the king”.