Queen Elizabeth II told how she felt when she had COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth II attends a service of thanksgiving for the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, on March 29, 2022 (Reuters)

Queen Elizabeth II felt “exhausted” after contracting COVID-19 in February, revealed during a videoconference with health personnel. When the British monarch, who will soon be 96, tested positive for coronavirus, she said, according to Buckingham Palace, “mild symptoms”

The virus leavesvery tired and exhausted, is it so, no?” The queen asked Asef Hussain, a patient who had COVID-19, during the virtual inauguration of a medical care unit that bears his name at the Royal London Hospital in the British capital.

Before getting sick from the coronavirus, Isabel II already had to reduce her schedule in October, after spending a night in the hospital, although the cause of this hospitalization was never revealed.n.Since the start of the pandemic, he has lived in Windsor Castle, about 40 kilometers from the capital, and has found it difficult to get around. In her last official acts, she was seen walking with the help of a cane.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla of Cornwall, Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince William, Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend a memorial service of the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, March 29, 2022 (Reuters)

In the past week, Queen Elizabeth II participated in a religious ceremony in tribute to her husband, Prince Philip, who died a year ago, which was her first public act after months of absence. She arrived at Westminster Abbey accompanied by Prince Andrew, who reappeared in public after reaching a millionaire settlement with Virginia Roberts Giuffre to avoid trial for sexual abuse of minors in a New York court.

Some 1,800 family members and guests attended the event. Just 30 people attended last year’s funeral, held under strict quarantine rules that forced the queen to sit alone, wearing a black mask to bid farewell to her husband of 73 years. Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, passed away on April 9 at the age of 99.

The British royal family attended the mass. Prince Charles sat next to his mother and Prince William sat right behind her.

Many of Felipe’s friends and some 30 members of foreign royal houses also participated, including Prince Albert of Monaco, Queen Margaret of Denmark, King Harald and Queen Sonia of Norway, and King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain.

The mass was brief, Felipe was famous for his taste for simple things, and the queen left the church less than 50 minutes after he arrived.

At the end of the videoconference with the medical staff, Isabel II discussed with the construction team that built the care unit in a few weeks, given the increase in the number of patients. ”It’s interesting, when something vital happens, everyone works together. It’s wonderful, isn’t it??”, said.

Staff in Britain’s public health system, the NHS, have worked under a lot of pressure during the pandemic, enduring long shifts, heavy equipment and the risk of infecting themselves and their families. Some 33,000 NHS health workers left their posts between July and September of 2021, 7,000 of them to find a better balance in their lives, according to official statistics. It is more than double that in the last quarter of 2019, just before the pandemic.

