Queen Elizabeth II: What changes are coming with Carlos III as the new king? – Europe – International

No British sovereign has waited so long to take the throne.. The arrival now of the old and little loved Carlos III opens a delicate period for a monarchy who resisted crises during the long reign of his mother.

Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953 at just 25 years old, in an atmosphere of national enthusiasm in a country still recovering from the trauma of World War II. She and she all her life was a very popular and respected figure.

But the arrival of his son is very different. At 73, he is an “old man” coming to the throne, he tells the AFP Robert Hazell, Professor of Constitutional Law at University College London.

“It will be very difficult for him to take over from the queen,” he considers, and “it is likely that the monarchy will experience difficult times.”

Born in 1948, Carlos married Diana Spencer in 1981, with whom he had two children, Guillermo and Enrique, before their marriage disintegrated and public revelations about their respective infidelities led to divorce.

The monarchy is likely to experience difficult times

After Diana’s tragic death in 1997 in a car accident in Paris, followed by paparazzi, Carlos married his former lover Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005.

The new king has long been known for his controversial, and sometimes ridiculed, views on topics such as agriculture and modern architecture (which he dislikes).

Although his environmental concerns are now widely shared, he will have to maintain an iron neutrality, since from now on his every word will be scrutinized and commented on.

In 2018, he assured the BBC that he was aware that once on the throne he would have to refrain from taking a position: “I’m not that stupid.”

But this neutrality is “very difficult” to maintain, especially in the face of the independence movement in Scotland, and at the same time wanting to safeguard the monarchy, says Hazell, who nevertheless highlights Carlos’ “strong sense of public service and public duty”.

Carlos III arrives in London after the death of his mother.

‘Without the aura of Elizabeth II’

Carlos begins his reign being much less loved than his mother. According to a 2021 YouGov poll, just over a third of those surveyed thought he would make a good king, while more than 70% had a favorable opinion of the queen.

This may revive the hopes of supporters of abolishing the monarchy in favor of a republic, an idea supported by just 15% of Britons in recent years.

Charles “is not protected by the same almost impenetrable aura as the queen,” according to Graham Smith, director of the Republic movement.

The new king has important challenges. When Elizabeth II came to the throne in 1952, she was the highest authority of 32 nations. Her son, the new King Charles, inherits alone the head of state in 15 countries, including Australia and Canada, and faces the challenge of preserving the ashes of the British Empire and the global influence of the United Kingdom.

The popularity of the monarchy remains strong on British soil, but republican movements have gained momentum in recent decades in numerous countries and overseas territories where the role of the institution has been losing weight.

Carlos III observes the tributes to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The relationship with the former Caribbean colonies is increasingly tense and the slave-owning past of the United Kingdom has tarnished relations with some of them.

“In many ways Charles will face similar challenges as head of state of Australia to those he will face as head of state of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. He is the successor to an immensely respected and popular monarch, who has lived for many years,” he told Efe Cindy McCreery, professor in the Department of History at the University of Sydney.

Therefore, to maintain the institution, Hazell believes that it is “conceivable” that Carlos could abdicate in favor of his son Guillermo, born in 1982 and very popular, an option that Isabel II always rejected.

reduced life train

But in Smith’s opinion, “he’s not going to give up.”

Faced with growing criticism of the monarchy’s way of life, monarchist experts attribute to Carlos a desire to reduce the number of official members of the royal family, who live at the expense of the crown and dedicate themselves to public commitments. There are currently a dozen.

This trend has already begun with the withdrawal of Prince Andrew, brother of Carlos, accused of sexual abuse of a minor in the United States, and the departure of his son Enrique, and his wife, Meghan, to California.

Hazell considers that the interest of this strategy, more than financial, consists above all in limiting the risks that a member of the royal family “commits a slip”.

It will be up to Carlos to distribute the titles, deciding, for example, if he passes to Guillermo the title of “Prince of Wales” that he has held since 1958.

Elizabeth II herself expressed in February 2022, on the occasion of her 70-year reign, the desire that Camila be named “queen consort”, despite the fact that for a long time the royal family had indicated that she would be treated simply as a princess to not shock public opinion.

Other formal changes

In addition to the political aspectsfrom the national anthem to banknotes and coins, including stamps and passports, many other aspects of daily life in the UK will change with the arrival of Charles III to the throne.

Here are some of them:

Currency and stamps

The face of the new king will begin to appear on the coins and banknotes of the United Kingdom and other countries around the world, replacing the profile of Queen Elizabeth II.

Your image will also appear on other currencies used in Eastern Caribbean Islands, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

The same happens with the islands of Jersey, Guernsey and Man, as well as the Falklands, Gibraltar and Saint Helena, all of them dependencies of the British Crown.

In 1936, during the 326-day reign of King Edward VIII, coins were minted, but the monarch abdicated before they were put into circulation.

The face of Elizabeth II also appears on the stamps, while the letters EIIR, for Elizabeth II Regina, appear on all post boxes, which must be modified.

The badge on police helmets will also change.

Anthem and passports

The famous British national anthem will become “God Save the King”, with a masculinized version of the lyrics.

It will be a potentially difficult custom to change for Britons, who have been singing “God Save the Queen” since 1952. It is also one of the two national anthems of New Zealand and the royal anthem of Australia and Canada, which have their own national anthems.

The text on the inside cover of British passports, issued in the name of the Crown, and the similar inscription on the inside of Australian, Canadian and New Zealand passports will also need to be updated.

When raising a glass in official acts, it will no longer be necessary to say “the queen” but “the king”.

Policy and rights

The names of “her majesty’s government”, treasury and customs will change from “her majesty’s” to “his majesty’s”.

Likewise, it will be “the king’s speech”, and not the queen’s, which will open the parliamentary sessions by presenting the future government program.

In the same way they will change the name of “the queen’s guard”, photographed ad nauseam by tourists in front of Buckingham Palace.

The police will no longer keep the queen’s peace, but the king’s, and the senior lawyers will go from QC (Queen’s counsel) to KC (King’s counsel).

In the army, new recruits will no longer take “the queen’s shilling” upon enlistment, as per the formula. Nor will they have to submit to the rules of the queen.

The name of “Her Majesty’s Theater” will also be masculinized, a theater in the famous London neighborhood of the West End, where The Phantom of the Opera has been performed since 1986.

And those who aspire to speak English with the most elegant accent possible, known as “the English of the queen”, will now have to try to speak “the English of the king” Carlos III.

