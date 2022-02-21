Queen Elizabeth II Why is her health at great risk?

Queen Elizabeth, variant of the virus arrives at its worst | EFE

Queen Elizabeth II would test positive for the virus, which was recently confirmed in a statement from her official residence in London, the “british monarch” I would claim to manifest “slight symptoms”, however, could I take a great risk?

At 95 years old, la la “queen of uk“, reached the milestone in history on February 6 with the longest reign, Queen Elizabeth II turned 70 years at the head of the throne.

Although during her years of life, Queen Elizabeth II has enjoyed excellent health, the truth is that in recent months, the health of “Your Majesty“, has dealt with some crises, so the news is not without causing some concern among the fan royals.

Queen Elizabeth II, contagion reaches the palace Is your health in danger? Photo: AP



According to a statement that emerged from Buckingham Palace, (official residence of Queen isabel II) confirmed the “positive” result, in addition to reiterating that his health was stable and with symptoms similar to those of a “slight cold”.

The report would perhaps still generate some skepticism by imagining that the “royal” I would try to calm the tension, this, not being the first time that “british family“been reserved before what really happens.

However, the condition that Elizabeth Alexandra Marie has presented in recent months would not be for less, this, remembering, that the “mother of prince charles“He would have spent a whole night in the hospital a few months ago.

The “leader of the Commonwealth of Nations” Elizabeth Alexandra Marie, belongs to the most vulnerable population group due to her advanced age, added to her recent ailments, which means that the Omicron variant has knocked on her door at the worst moment.

In recent weeks, the former eldest daughter of King George VI and Elizabeth (Duchess of York) has been forced to cancel her attendance at various events and they also assure that a detail that has drawn attention to the sovereign is her “black hands” what he hides under his characteristic gloves.

Given this, sources from Buckingham Palace have insisted that “His Royal Highness” is “in good health”, just as at the moment it was confirmed, he will perform small tasks within his home.

The circumstances in which the one born on April 21, 1926, grandmother of Prince William and Harrycould have contracted the dreaded condition are still a mystery, although it points to his last meeting with his firstborn, Prince Charles (“Future King of England”)

This after the “son of Queen Elizabeth II”, in turn, husband of Duchess Camila Parker, gave a positive test that was carried out last week.