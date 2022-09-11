Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin tours Scotland

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was making its way through the Scottish countryside on Sunday on a final journey from her beloved summer residence at Balmoral Castle and on to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh.

Silent mourners lined the hearse, on bridges and highways, in cars and tractors, some throwing flowers in memory of the monarch, who died after 70 years on the throne.

The hearse left along with bouquets and other tributes in a seven-car procession from Balmoral, where the queen died on Thursday, for her six-hour journey to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The coffin was draped in the royal standard of Scotland and a wreath of the estate’s flowers, including sweet peas, a favorite of the queen, was placed on top.

“A sad and painful moment as Her Majesty The Queen leaves her beloved Balmoral for the last time,” Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted. “Today, as she embarks on her journey to Edinburgh, Scotland will pay tribute to an extraordinary woman.”

Hours before the arrival of the coffin in Edinburgh, several people had come to try to find a place behind police barriers. By late afternoon in some areas the crowd in some places was 10 people thick.

“She was a constant in my life. When I was born she was already queen, and she was always there,” said Angus Ruthven, a 54-year-old public servant waiting to see the coffin in Edinburgh.

“I think it will take us a while to get used to her not being around. This was very sudden. Let’s hope King Charles has a good reign,” she added.

People were waiting on parts of the planned route as the country mourned the longest-serving monarch, the only one most Britons have ever known. In the Scottish town of Ballater, where people regarded the royal family as neighbors, hundreds of people watched in silence, some throwing flowers at the car.

“She meant a lot to the people in this area. People were crying, it was incredible to see,” said Victoria Pacheco, who ran a guest house.

Similar scenes of silent displays of respect were seen in every town and village the procession passed through. People stood still, some applauding, others pointing their cell phone cameras at the caravan.

In Aberdeenshire, a crowd of peasants formed a row of tractors, like a guard of honour.

Sunday’s solemn journey through Scotland was undertaken the day after the queen’s eldest son was officially proclaimed the new monarch, King Charles III, in a lavish ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism.

“I am deeply aware of this great heritage and the onerous duties and responsibilities of sovereignty, which have now been handed over to me,” said Carlos upon assuming the duties of reign.

Charles III was proclaimed king on Sunday in English towns and in the other countries of the United Kingdom: Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Proclamations had previously been made elsewhere in the Commonwealth, which groups former British colonies such as Australia and New Zealand.

Just before the proclamation was read in Edinburgh on Sunday, a female protester appeared with a sign condemning imperialism and urging leaders to “abolish the monarchy”, but was whisked away by police soon after. The crowd cheered.

One man yelled, “Let her go! It is freedom of expression!” while others yelled, “Have a little respect.”

It is a sign of how some, including former colonies of the British Empire, struggle with the legacy of the monarchy. Previously, proclamations were read in other parts of the Commonwealth countries, including Australia and New Zealand.

In the New Zealand capital, Wellington, the crown representative, Governor-General Cindy Kiro said: “On behalf of New Zealanders, I convey to King Charles our loyalty and support and wishes for a long and happy reign.”

Even during his mourning for his mother, Carlos worked. He was scheduled to meet at Buckingham Palace with the secretary general of the Commonwealth, a group of countries grappling with affection for the queen and lingering bitterness over her colonial legacy. That heritage ranges from slavery to corporal punishment in African schools to the looted antiquities that remain in British institutions.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who began laying the groundwork for an Australian republic after the May election, said on Sunday that now was not the time to change but to pay tribute to the late queen.

India, a former British colony, observed a state day of mourning, with flags flown at half-staff at government buildings across the country.

In the midst of grief, in the House of Windsor there were signs of a possible family reconciliation. Prince William and his brother Harry, along with his wives Catherine, Princess of Wales and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, cheered mourners near Windsor Castle with an unexpected joint appearance on Saturday.

The queen’s coffin will make several stops on its way back to the capital. On Monday he will be flown from Holyroodhouse to nearby St Giles’ Cathedral, where he will stay until Tuesday, before being flown to London. The coffin will be taken from Buckingham Palace to Parliament, where there will be a funeral chapel until her funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19.