Queen Elizabeth II’s doctors express “concern” about her health

London – The doctors who attend the queen elizabeth ii They were shown this Thursday “concerned” about his state of health and have recommended that he remain under medical supervision.

In a statement, the Buckingham Palace reported that the 96-year-old monarch, despite everything, is “comfortable” and is still at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The health of the queen, who has long experienced “mobility problems”, has worsened since she received Balmoral on Tuesday Boris Johnsonwho tendered his resignation as prime minister, and his successor, Liz Trussto whom he entrusted the formation of a new government.

Elizabeth II celebrated her Platinum Jubilee this year, commemorating her 70 years on the throne, a record in British history.

For her part, the British Prime Minister assured that “the whole country is deeply concerned about the news received from Buckingham Palace” about the health of Queen Elizabeth II.

“My thoughts – and those of everyone in the UK – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”said the new head of government through Twitter.

The prince charlesheir to the British crown, is at Balmoral Castle with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, after learning that the sovereign is receiving medical care, his Clarence House residence reported Thursday.

The Prince of Wales traveled to Balmoral accompanied by his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and is also traveling to the castle on prince williamhis eldest son and second in the line of succession.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, will also travel to Scotland to join the rest of the royal family at Balmoral Castle.