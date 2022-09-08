Queen Elizabeth II’s fortune: how much money did she really have?

Queen Elizabeth’s best moments on the Buckingham balcony 0:56

(CNN Spanish) — The British royal family has multiple sources of income, but they are not as rich as you think.

The personal fortune of Queen Elizabeth II, who has died aged 96, had been estimated by the Sunday Times at 370 million pounds ($462 million), a small figure compared to the wealth of the world’s wealthiest people. .

Elon Musk, for example, has a net worth of more than $262 billion, according to Forbes’ real-time ranking of the world’s richest people.

However, the queen also had her own personal assets, including Balmoral Castle in Scotland and the Sandringham Estate in the east of England. She had both inherited them from her father.

But his wealth extended far beyond real estate. The queen herself also owned a valuable collection of stamps, numerous works of art, and a portfolio of shares.

Other assets closely associated with the queen, including the Crown Jewels and many works of art, are actually owned by the Royal Collection Trust, a charity.

But how did Queen Elizabeth II make money?

The queen (and the heir to her throne, Prince Charles) received most of her income from the government and from her private estates.

The monarch’s three main sources of income were the Sovereign Grant, the inheritance of the Duchy of Lancaster, and her personal assets and investments.

The Sovereign Grant, an annual lump sum from the government, is essentially an expense account that covers the costs of travel, security, staff and maintenance of the royal palaces.

The queen received 85.9 million pounds ($107 million) tax-free from the Sovereign Grant in the 2020-2021 financial year.

The Sovereign Grant is generated from the Crown Estate, a collection of UK properties and farms that generate hundreds of millions of pounds each year. The vast majority of the Crown Estate’s profits go into government coffers, but a portion of the profits, between 15% and 25%, are given to the monarchs in the form of a Sovereign Grant.

Another major source of income for the monarch was the Duchy of Lancaster, a series of commercial, agricultural and residential estates dating back to 1265. The dukedom produced 22.2 million pounds ($27 million) in net income for the queen during the year. most recent tax.

The queen used this money to pay for official and private expenses, including some costs incurred by other members of the royal family who undertake official commitments on her behalf.