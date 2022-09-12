Queen Elizabeth II’s oak coffin heads to Edinburgh

So are the preparations for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II 3:27

(CNN) — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has arrived in the Scottish capital of Edinburgh after a historic 6-hour journey through the Scottish countryside.

Huge crowds gathered along the city’s iconic Royal Mile to bid the queen farewell.

Earlier in the day, people told the CNN team on the ground that Queen Elizabeth II was “much loved in Scotland.”

A woman who traveled from Glasgow told CNN that she felt she “needed to pay our respects as she has served this country steadfastly for 70 years.”

The coffin will be at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it was received by an honor guard made up of the Royal Regiment of Scotland who will perform a royal salute on the esplanade.

The coffin will be moved to the palace’s Throne Room, where household staff will be able to pay their final respects to the late monarch, similar to how the coffin was placed in the ballroom at Balmoral Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II’s oak coffin left Balmoral earlier this Sunday and began a six-hour road trip to Edinburgh, the start of her final journey to London for her state funeral on September 19.

The first Scottish town through which the royal procession passed was Ballater.

As the queen’s coffin was carried to Edinburgh, thousands of people were seen on the route that the royal procession traveled, through the Scottish countryside and the cities of Aberdeen and Dundee.

The coffin, which is draped in the royal banner of Scotland and a wreath, was accompanied by the Earl of Dalhousie and the minister of Crathie Kirk, which is where the royal family come to pray when they reside in Balmoral.

The crown on Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is made up of flowers collected at Balmoral Castle, the monarch’s Scottish estate, according to Buckingham Palace.

It is made from sweet peas, one of the queen’s favorite flowers, dahlias, phlox, white heather and fir.

The crown matches what Queen Elizabeth II wanted.

What happens when the coffin arrives in Edinburgh?

The queen’s coffin is in Edinburgh, where it will remain and the Scottish public will be allowed to pay their respects until Tuesday night.

Your first destination is the Palace of Holyroodhouse where you will be greeted by an honor guard made up of the Royal Regiment of Scotland who will give a royal salute on the esplanade.

The coffin will be transferred by a military detachment made up of the same unit to the Throne Room of the palace.

Similar to how the coffin was placed in the ballroom at Balmoral, it will rest in the Throne Room to allow the household staff to pay their final respects to the late monarch.

On Tuesday, he will travel down the Royal Mile to St. Giles Cathedral for a prayer and reflection service attended by the King and Queen Consort and members of the Royal Family, as well as a congregation made up “from all walks of life.” Scottish,” according to a senior palace official.

The coffin will then remain there for 24 hours to allow the Scottish public to view it, in a tradition known as a wake.

With previous reporting by CNN’s Isa Soares and Anna Gorzkowska in Edinburgh