Queen Elizabeth in danger | a bomber stopped: “I wanted to kill her”

The security forces managed to foil an attack that took place on Christmas day. A maniac confirmed: he wanted to eliminate Queen Elizabeth.

The Queen Elizabeth he celebrated Christmas with extreme sobriety, not to mention austerity. Everything is linked to security reasons, since the virus that has been keeping the whole world in check for almost two years has returned to travel fast in the United Kingdom.

Even across the Channel there are more than one hundred thousand infections a day in England alone. Reason enough for Queen Elizabeth to forgo the traditional pre-Christmas banquet at Sandringham House. And also for New Year’s Eve the sovereign will be limited to staying with Carlo, Camilla, William and Kate Middleton.

There is no desire to celebrate at Buckingham Palace. A few days later, in fact, a tremendous background emerges concerning the very safety of Queen Elizabeth. Some British tabloids and broadcasters reported a raid by a freak.

Queen Elizabeth, because the fanatic wanted to make an attempt on her life

The bomber would be a young man of 19 years, which somehow would have managed to penetrate the security meshes set up at various levels in the most important of his secondary residences, aka Windsor Castle. There the queen has been observing a rest period since last October, by order of the doctors.

Just on Christmas day a maniac managed to climb along the walled fence that forms the perimeter of the wooded area in the middle of which the castle stands. The police immediately noticed this and managed to stop the young fanatic.

The intruder was dressed in black and armed with a crossbow. A video he made himself would also appear on the web, in which he admits that his plan was to assassinate the queen. The reason would be to be found in a historical episode that took place over a hundred years ago, in 1919.

This is the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, also known as the “Amritsar massacre”. In this locality of Punjab, a state of India which at the time was incorporated into the British Empire, the British army fired indiscriminately at the crowd intent on following a public speech. Eventually there were 379 victims and more than 1200 wounded. Elizabeth’s bomber is of Indian origin.