Queen Elizabeth is Britain’s true iron lady. Other than Thatcher

While in Italy the radio broadcasts night and day “Fly, white dove, fly / You tell him (you tell him) / I’ll be back (I’ll be back) …”, the tearjerking song of Nilla Pizzi winner of the Sanremo Festival now in its second edition (the Pizzi also depopulated with Poppies and duckssecond classified and also with the third place of A woman prays), on the night of February 6 King George VI dies at Sandringham, in the Windsor residence (Norfolk). He was just 57 years old: his physique crushed by cigarettes, but also torn by the tension of the war in which he had bravely embodied British resilience against the Nazis.

She hadn’t slipped away in one of hers dominions, safe from Hitler’s bombs. On the contrary. She was always next to his subjects, to prove – with him his wife and daughters – that the royal family he shared the suffering of the people; he had managed to overcome the stuttering handicap with tenacity (the film was magnificent The king’s speech with Colin Firth), had joined Churchill in the most dramatic moments of the conflict.

In the difficult post-war period, and with the onset of the Cold War, George VI took care to instruct Elizabeth in the responsibilities that belonged to the sovereign. Between him and her there was a very strong relationship of love, trust, security. George VI was aware of his own fragility, aware that his great strength had been eroded by war stress. He still had little time to live: so he spent it educating his daughter in the king’s profession, permeated around the principle that he had adopted as an existential rule. That is, the duty to think and privilege one’s homeland, before anything else. And to express themselves in public as strictly necessary, dosing the words: “Study poetry”, she told her one day, “poets have the gift of being concise, but they say great things”.

That sad day Elisabetta was with Philip in Kenya, on an official visit, in place of her father who hadn’t felt like traveling so far. The chronicles tell that it was among the branches of a gigantic sycamore tree, where the most exclusive and original of the resorts of the time (so much told by Hemingway) had been set up, the “Treetops Hotel”, in the heart of Aberdare National Park. She he was nearly twenty-six. When they told her that her father was dead, she contained the emotion, and if she wept then she did it away from everyone’s gaze, even Philip who, in any case, took care to console her and reassure her that he would always be close to her and that he would indulge her until at the end of his days. They asked her what name she would choose to make the queen and she, to Baron Charteris of Amisfield, her private secretary, replied almost piqued: “But my name: Elizabeth”. Determined, fearless. And ambitious. So it was.

Seventy years have passed since then. The world has radically changed. But Elizabeth II did not. Not even her whimsical, improbable hats that she exhibits above all in the stands of racecourses. Either the pastel hues of her overcoats, or the bright royal corgis that she has stopped breeding so as not to leave them alone after her death. She remains firmly on her throne, she leads the family with a frown – the family the British have renamed the Firm (because they make a lot of money). She is the longest-lived British queen in history. Her very long reign and her mastery of playing the role of constitutional monarch earned Elizabeth II the respect of the whole world.

But it is also the one that has had to face the greatest number of scandals. Almost never wavering. To do this, she adhered to a rule dear to many political savvy: “Never complain, never explain”. Never complain, because that way you don’t have to explain … for example, a few days ago it turned out that Lizbeth (the nickname of the house) did not want Elton John at Lady D’s funeral in September 1997. That poignant performance moved half the world, not Elizabeth. It was imposed by the Archpriest of Westminster, the Reverend Wesley Carr, as revealed by some declassified documents. The royal house was at the center of virulent controversy because it had not shown adequate condolences for Princess Diana.

Perhaps there are remote childhood traumas: when Elizabeth was ten, Edward VIII was forced to abdicate after less than a year of reign for wanting to follow the reasons of the heart and not the state. She was inflexible in wanting to marry Wallis Simpson. She that she was American (never!) And she was divorced (impolite! Unworthy of the Windsors …). Or maybe, she just disliked her that too independent, too intrusive daughter-in-law – in terms of her image, she darkened the crown and mortified her beloved son Charles. Also because in 1963 England was shaken by the scandal in which he was involved John Profumo: the secretary of state had had an affair two years earlier with model Christine Keeler, who was also the lover of Yevgeny Ivanov, an alleged Soviet spy. The tabloids got married there but began to insinuate that somehow Prince Philip it was related to the scandal.

It was necessary to change register. In 1969, BBC cameras burst – well, better said: they were invited – to Buckingham Palace. A day like a queen. Filippo at the barbecue grilling sausages. Elizabeth mixing the salad, smiles, a few jokes … the documentary entitled Royal Family the audience of three Sanremo festivals conducted by Amadeus is worth: they see it over thirty million of people. But the smoke from the roasted meats does not hide the restlessness of Margaret, Countess of Snowdon, the queen’s younger sister. One day the paparazzi caught her in affection with a young guy, on a beach on the island of Mustique, in the Lesser Antilles. Too bad her dude is in no way like her husband Anthony Armstrong-Jones. Result: the much-despised divorce (1978) pollutes the still waters of the Windsor house.

A stain. It is the first divorce involving the royal family, after the infamous ones of Henry VIII, in the 16th century. It is as if someone had opened Pandora’s box. After Margaret it is the turn of Carlo, the eldest son. He doesn’t love Lady D. He has always loved Camilla, who married British Army Officer Andrew Parker Bowles. Carlo and Camilla become lovers by cornifying their respective spouses. To be precise, Carlo saw Camilla even before he reluctantly got married to Diana.

I do not go into the details, which can be found in abundance on the Internet. To the delight of the so-called “people” press, the weeklies wallow in the end of the “royal wedding of the century”, and the queen Elizabeth II she is forced to grant a divorce to Carlo. Moreover, even Camilla had just got rid of her official her, to whom she much preferred the stallions of the royal stables … The fact is that in the same fatal 1996, Elisabetta is forced to face another divorce: that of Princess Anna that leaves Captain Mark Phillips, while Prince Andrew separates from the fiery one Sarah Fergusonfamous for having her photograph taken while she lets her big toe be licked (my old director Ezio Mauro sent me to London to interview her, but she took a good look at it).

The new millennium brought – thanks to the web – aware of all the excesses, to put it mildly Harrythe most restless nephew, that of Megxit. He is immortalized in Nazi uniform, or naked in a Las Vegas swimming pool surrounded by a swarm of escorts. The wild nights in the clubs of Soho. The stunts that fill the pages of the newspapers. Until the murky involvement of his son Andrea, involved in the tours of Jeffrey Epstein and Guislaine Maxwell, whom the Americans would like to try because Virginia Giuffre accuses him of raping her when she was 17.

Without forgetting the quarrels between family members, the loss of Philip (almost centenary), the accusations of racism, the secession of the island of Barbados, the claims of Harry and Megan that they want to participate in their grandmother’s Platinum Jubilee, but demand to have the supply back. Even at the cost of paying for it yourself. A claim that the British did not go down, just as the luxury of the monarchical tradition does not go down, 67 million pounds a year in taxes to support the royal firm. Disaffection on the rise, they say, towards the Crown, while the popularity of a queen who films and TV series describe as “disrupted and anaphective” decreases, unhappyangry, heater of family flaws.

God save the Queen then? Not at all. She has always been saved, even in the scabrous case of Lady D she has managed to get away with it. Lizbeth is the true iron lady of Great Britain Margaret Thatcher. It is also the same in handling the affairs of the Company, the riotous and intemperate family who, however, when it comes to business, is shrewd and supportive … and yet, Elizabeth II most of all wants to leave an epochal trace behind her, respecting the will of the father: to be impartial and therefore indispensable guarantor of the stability, of national continuity and of the prestige of the homeland. The formula King, Parliament, People. Try to be above the parties. And above the different social classes, as the marriage of William, the grandson and designated heir, with the bourgeois girl Kate Middleton, family of proletarian descent (from the coal mines). Which makes William a future king very little comparable to the billionaires of Mayfair.

And anyway, to celebrate Elizabeth II’s incredible journey through time, there will be a competition for the best pudding “to be dedicated to the queen”. And if in Great Britain there are those who joke about the queen, the same cannot be said about the pudding.