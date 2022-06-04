Queen Elizabeth meets her great-granddaughter Lilibet for the first time | Beetroot



Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a true family affair, with a bonus… Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle introduced the Queen to their namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were in attendance. We don’t know if Harry’s brother, William, was at the lunch, nor do we know if his father, Charles, was present.

There are reports that William and Kate will NOT be in attendance on Saturday for Lilibet’s first birthday party. As you know, there is bad blood between Harry, his father and his brother for various reasons, among which Harry and Meghan have hinted that one of them made racist comments about Archie.

There are clear and visual signs of a rift between William and Harry. Check out this photo at the National Thanksgiving Service, taken on Friday. They are sitting on completely opposite sides of the church.

Meghan and Harry took a back seat during the traditional balcony wave… the Palace made it clear… the balcony presence was for “senior working royals.”

Harry, Meghan and the children get the security they demanded…they are protected by armed police.

It seems that the Jubilee is turning into a warm family celebration after all…at least, between the Queen and her great-granddaughter, Lili.